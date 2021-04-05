2021 SAG Awards: Chadwick Boseman picks up another posthumous honour for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' By Zach Harper

Chadwick Boseman took home yet another hugely deserved posthumous win during awards season at the 2021 SAG Awards on April 4.

The star, who passed away after a battle with cancer at age 43 last year, won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award for his work playing trumpeter Levee Green in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Taylor Simone Ledward, Chadwick's wife, accepted the award on his behalf, and shared an important quote for fans and viewers to keep in mind as she thanked the cast, crew and late playwright August Wilson. The Netflix film is based on his 1982 play of the same name.

A legacy that continues to live on in our hearts and on our screens. Thank you, @chadwickboseman, for your lasting gift. #sagawards@MaRaineyFilmpic.twitter.com/7bZZKzLYA2 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 5, 2021

"If you're seeing the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the see-saw of the mind," Taylor said, quoting her late husband.

Viola Davis also picked up an award for her work in the movie, winning the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture award for portraying blues legend Ma Rainey.

"Thank you, August, for leaving a legacy to actors of colour that we can relish for the rest of our lives," she said as she accepted her award.

The prize is the 55-year-old's sixth SAG Award to date. She's previously won two prizes for The Help and TV's How to Get Away with Murder and picked up one for her work on 2016's Fences.

This also wasn't Chadwick's first SAG Award. He won a prize with the cast of Black Panther in 2018.

Both Chadwick and Viola are up for more awards this year for their work in the film. Chadwick is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the BAFTAs on April 11, and they're both nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress at the Oscars for both roles.