How royals around the world celebrated Easter 2021 By Heather Cichowski

This year, Easter was celebrated differently once again due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Like many of those who marked the holiday, royals around the world, including the Royal Family, Monaco royals and Danish royals, adapted their celebrations in light of COVID-19. They still tried to keep some of their traditional celebrations, whether they were spending the day with loved ones, enjoying a bit of chocolate or participating in a service.

The Queen and Prince Charles had a sweet reunion and photos capturing the moment were circulated over the Easter weekend. The mother and son were pictured on a wonderful walk in the blooming garden of Frogmore House in Windsor.





On Easter Sunday, the Prince of Wales contributed a poetry reading of God's Grandeur for the Easter Meditation at Stonyhurst College & SMH in Lancashire.

Sarah Ferguson marked Easter on her YouTube channel with a fun carrot craft and a themed story.

The Cambridges uploaded a playful video on Easter Sunday of a delicious-looking chocolate egg being smashed. Royals fans suspected Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might have been involved!

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie and their children, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena, snapped a sweet selfie over the holiday weekend. Their message, translated from Danish, read: "Happy Easter here from Paris, where we have today been to worship in the Danish church Frederikskirken."

A few days earlier, the Danish royals released photos of Queen Margrethe reunited with Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik, and their four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, with a message wishing everyone a Happy Easter. The Danish royals also enjoyed Easter egg painting.

Speaking of egg decorating, Princess Charlene posted a playful photo of her family, including husband Prince Albert and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, painting their Easter eggs. Her message said, "Wishing everyone a blessed Easter Happy Easter egg hunting."