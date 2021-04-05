Apple Martin hilariously trolls mom Gwyneth Paltrow in new video By Heather Cichowski

Gwyneth Paltrow is famous for her interest in health, wellness and clean beauty. Her daughter, Apple Martin, appears to have a passion for beauty, too.

The 16-year-old helped launch the latest goop beauty product on social media and shared some of her morning routine. Apple also couldn't resist the opportunity to poke fun at her mom and some of the wellness trends she has been known to try.

Gwyneth shared a sweet black-and-white selfie of her and Apple on Instagram on April 4.

"Exciting new product launch today featuring one of the absolute loves of my life," the 48-year-old penned, referencing goop's new GOOPGLOW Glow Lotion ($75).

Goop also shared a video about how Apple starts her day: using the GOOPGLOW, making coffee, brushing her teeth, braiding her hair and writing in her journal.

"I wake up and check my texts, Instagram, TikTok—just catch up with everything," the student said of her morning routine. "I brush my teeth, and after a night of sleep, my hair's a little crazy, so I put it up."

Apple, has been attending high school classes via Zoom over the past year due to COVID-19. She also said she's a fan of 90s makeup and she's learning the guitar.

In a TikTok video for goop, the teenager couldn't resist trolling her mom's routine.

"So, first my mom drinks her goop Glow Morning Skin Superpowder. And she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter, so she will have that," said Apple, whose father is Chris Martin.

"I suppose the goop Glow is a part of her cleanse, which she's been on since the day I was born, apparently," the teenager hilariously added.

Gwyneth recently revealed how Apple's beauty regimen differs from hers.

"My daughter is very into the beauty world, she knows everything," the actress divulged in her latest Vogue Beauty Secrets video.

"She has these amazing long nails that are painted in such cool ways, she's got her lashes. I mean, she knows how to contour.

"That girl is just on fire with her routine. I don't know where she got it from. She definitely did not get it from me, I can barely put on concealer..."

Gwyneth and Chris rarely post or talk about the kids they share, Apple and her younger brother Moses Martin, 14, but they have opened more as the children have gotten older.