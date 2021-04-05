The Weeknd to donate $1 million toward Ethiopian hunger relief efforts By Heather Cichowski

The Weeknd is the son of Ethiopian immigrants who came to Canada, so hearing about the ongoing conflict in the west African country no doubt struck him on a personal level. To help those in need there, the singer revealed that he is donating $1 million through the United Nations World Food Programme.

"My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction," The Weeknd wrote on his Instagram.

"I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme and encourage those who can to please give as well," the "In Your Eyes" singer continued.

He included a link to the World Food Program USA (WFP), which highlighted how people can help support those who have been affected by the conflict in the country's Tigray region for as little as $5.

Since the Tigray conflict began in November 2020, many people have lost their employment as well as access to essential resources, including money, fuel and food. They've had to deal with a rise in food prices as well as a poor harvest period. The U.N. World Food Programme is hoping to support 1.4 million of these vulnerable people.

The singer, who was born Abel Tesfaye, has supported a number of causes that are close to his heart. When he was gearing up to headline the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, The Weeknd donated 150 meals to health care staff at AdventHealth Carrollwood, a hospital located near Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where he performed. It was an effort to show support for front-line workers and Black-owned local businesses.

In June 2020, he donated $500,000 to Black Lives Matter causes and encouraged those who were able to do so to donate any amount.

"Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount," the "Blinding Lights" singer shared on Instagram.