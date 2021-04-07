Reese Witherspoon shares her clean skincare routine as she announces new partnership By Heather Cichowski

Just like her Legally Blonde character Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon has a passion for fashion and beauty – especially clean beauty. The actress is diving further into the space through a new partnership with Biossance.

Reese was revealed to be the company's new Global Brand Ambassador on April 7. To celebrate the exciting news, the mom of three shared a video of her skincare routine and opened up about why she wanted to partner with the brand.

"I have always been conscious of what’s being put on my skin, but after all the time I've spent on movie sets wearing a lot of makeup, my curiosity has grown around making better skin care choices that incorporate clean products," she penned in the post.

"I am so happy to have found an incredible, female-led brand that checks all the boxes. My skin has truly never felt healthier, and I’m so proud to work with such a strong industry leader that empowers women to make beauty choices that are sustainable and effective!"

Biossance also shared the news on its Instagram.

"We are so excited to announce our partnership with (the one and only) @reesewitherspoon as our newest Global Brand Ambassador!" the brand wrote. "Like Biossance, Reese is a champion of empowerment and education. We are thrilled to join forces with her and together, shape the future of clean beauty with a celebration of self-care and sustainability."

In the video, Reese revealed her simple and effective three-step routine.

"I've been thinking a lot about clean beauty," The Morning Show star said at the start of the video. "And I heard about this brand Biossance, and I started doing some research and think their products are incredible." She said she loved how the brand "combined all of the nerdy parts of science with the charm and all of the fun of skincare."

Reese's easy routine includes the Squalane + 10% Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum (pictured above, $82), followed by the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream ($75) and finally, her personal favourite, the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil ($95).

"Ever since I had babies, I have these little brown spots here," the mom said as she pointed to marks around her jawline. She explained that the dark spot serum has really helped with the hyperpigmentation.

The style icon also encouraged viewers not to forget their necks when applying their creams.

Reese and Biossance have a five-year partnership which aims to accelerate the clean beauty moment. The news comes just ahead of Earth Day, which falls on April 22.