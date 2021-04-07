Five 'Today' show anchors get their COVID-19 vaccinations on live television By Zach Harper

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a proven way to drop infection rates and ensure you're not only protected, but those you love and other people around you are as well. Five anchors of the Today show got their first vaccine doses and spread awareness about the importance of doing so on the show on April 7.

Dylan Dryer, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin all got their first shots on live TV! They were administered at Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan.

"I'm so thankful for the science and scientists, but I think we should also remember some 560-plus thousand people in this country that we've lost in the last year due to this dreadful virus," Craig said after his shot.

Our anchor team is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in New York, so they’re getting their first dose live on the plaza. Plus, @NYCHealthCommr Dave Chokshi joins us to answer some common vaccination questions.#PlanYourVaccinehttps://t.co/AQ2MTWyn12pic.twitter.com/6O4tn3kpY3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2021

In addition to the five people mentioned above, Today's Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Carson Daly have also been inoculated against COVID-19. Al received his at a hospital and also did so on live television, while Hoda got hers at a pharmacy.

"What a day, what a privilege – so grateful to receive the vaccine!" Savannah wrote on Instagram as she posted a photo of her receiving the jab and showing off her bandaged arm. "Hoping this helps spread awareness and encourages others to do the same, so we can get back to life as we love it!"