Drake shares sweet videos of his son Adonis playing basketball By Zach Harper

Drake may have a future NBA star on his hands!

The proud dad and chart-topping Canadian rapper has shared some video clips of his three-year-old son, Adonis, shooting hoops and the little guy is pretty good! The videos were reshared by a Drake fan account on Instagram after

The first video shows Adonis holding up two fingers before taking a shot at a special basketball hoop his dad had set up for him. He's using a rainbow ball, and his technique is pretty good! He easily scores the basket.

The second clip shows the little guy taking a shot with a full-size NBA regulation basketball on the court that Drake has inside his home in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood. He makes most of the shots he takes and, proud of himself, gives a little yell of celebration!

Adonis will have plenty of opportunity to hone his skills thanks to the court his dad has at home, and his father being the Toronto Raptors' global ambassador means he's friends with plenty of professional basketballers, so Adonis will get the best schooling in the game very early.

Drake is a doting dad who loves sharing clips of his son with fans. He shares Adonis with French painter and former model Sophie Brussaux. Last September, he shared a rare photo of Adonis to celebrate the toddler's first day of school. The picture featured the three-year-old waiting to get into an SUV to head off for his big day.

Sophie also shared two photos of her son's first day at school.

The first shows her holding Adonis's hand as the two wear masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. Adonis wears black-and-white Nike shoes, denim shorts, a blue polo shirt, blue jacket and red-and-white backpack in the first image. In the second, he and Sophie smile at the camera as she gives him a piggyback inside his nursery school.

Drake's image appears to have been taken at a different time, since Adonis is wearing different clothes.

Keep it up with the b-ball, Adonis!