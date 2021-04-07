Tyler Perry sets up COVID-19 vaccination site for production crew in Atlanta By Heather Cichowski

Tyler Perry has long been recognized for the incredible ways he has given back, and he's been doing lots of that during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 51-year-old gave more than 250 staff at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

Tyler helped set up a vaccination site at the premises and covered the logistical costs. Grady Hospital assisted in the process by delivering the jabs. More than 250 Pfizer vaccines were said to be administered in one day. The vaccines were not mandatory and open to any staff who had not received their COVID-19 vaccines, along with their friends and family.

The hospital workers are set to return in a few weeks to give the second dose of the life-saving vaccine.

Tyler had previously set up a COVID-19 bubble for his staff, cast and crew so they were able to safely continue working during the pandemic. Deadline confirmed the bubble will end on April 10 following the mass vaccinations on April 3. Strict protocols will still remain in place to keep everyone safe.

Tyler received his first vaccine in January on-camera in an effort to encourage others to take the medication when they had the chance. He has since been fully inoculated. The filmmaker's aim was to specifically address vaccine skepticism in the Black community and he produced the COVID-19 Vaccine and the Black Community: A Tyler Perry Special to share helpful information about the jab.

For 2020 American Thanksgiving, Tyler Perry Studios had a #TPSGiving Food Giveaway drive-up event where up to 5,000 families could come and pick up non-perishable food items and gift cards. Earlier in the year, Tyler paid for groceries during seniors' hour at 44 Kroger supermarkets in Atlanta and 29 Winn-Dixies in his hometown of New Orleans.

The news of Tyler's COVID-19 vaccine site comes just ahead of the Hollywood icon receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2021 Oscars, which will take place on April 25. Tyler will get the award along with the Motion Picture and Television Fund thanks to their altruistic efforts and impact.

"Tyler's culture influence extends far beyond his work as a filmmaker," Academy President David Rubin said in a statement announcing Tyler would receive the honour. "He has quietly and steadily focused on humanitarian and social justice causes from the beginning of his career, caring for people who are most often ignored."