Katie Thurston's season of 'The Bachelorette' set to premiere in June By Zach Harper

Get ready, Bachelorette fans! This summer is going to be full of lots for you to love. The Bachelorette is set to return to television on June 7.

Katie Thurston and Michelle Young will be the Bachelorettes for season 17 and 18 of the franchise. Production has already begun on Katie's set of episodes, which are being shot in New Mexico. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, both former Bachelorettes themselves, are co-hosting. It will have a two-hour premiere.

"I'm ready to find love," the 30-year-old bank manager with an avid Tiktok following said when she and Michelle were revealed to be the next Bachelorettes during season 25 of The Bachelor's After the Rose recap earlier this year. "And not just the temporary kind – I'm talking forever. My husband. And I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me."

"The biggest thing I look for in someone is if they have that intrinsic motivation," Michelle, 27, told Becca Kufrin and Tayshia on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast last month. "I have a lot of goals. I want to make an impact. It's super important for me to have that in my partner. You can bring the best side out of each other when you're with the right person and I love that."

Michelle is a teacher was also a star basketball player in high school and went on to attend Illinois' Bradley University on a basketball scholarship. Her season will premiere this fall.

Both Katie and Michelle first appeared as contestants during Matt James's season earlier this year. Both quickly became fan favourites.

In late March, 31 potential contestants were revealed for Katie's season of the show. A Canadian – 26-year-old Brendan, from Toronto – is among them.

We can't wait to watch both of these seasons!