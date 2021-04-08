See the first teaser trailer for Jodie Turner-Smith’s 'Anne Boleyn' series By Heather Cichowski

The first teaser trailer for Jodie Turner-Smith’s Anne Boleyn has dropped, and royals fans will definitely not want to miss this incredible TV series.

The 20-second spot for the Channel 5 series captures Jodie as the legendary Tudor queen, wearing a black velvet gown, headdress and her iconic pearl "B" initial necklace. She is seen walking towards the camera as dramatic music plays. The video ends with the notice that the TV show will be "coming soon" to Channel 5 in the United Kingdom.

The new three-part psychological thriller will explore the final months of Anne's life and be told from her perspective. Mark Stanley also stars as Henry VIII, while I May Destroy You's Paapa Essiedu will play George Boleyn, Anne’s Tudor nobleman brother. Lola Petticrew will also portray Jane Seymour, Anne’s love rival, who was later Queen when she became Henry VIII's third wife.

The series is directed by Lynsey Miller and written by Eve Hedderwick Turner. It wrapped filming in Yorkshire in December.

Anne Boleyn is naturally drawing comparisons to The Crown, with many saying it's the next must-see royals series. Jodie is also being praised for her portrayal of Anne, who met her end in the Tower of London in 1536.

Jodie previously revealed she took the part because she was drawn to "the humanity of the person" and script. The 34-year-old connected said she connected to the part, having recently become a mother herself. She and partner Joshua Jackson welcomed their first child, a daughter named Janie, in April 2020.

Anne has long been a very interesting historical figure, along with her famous husband. She was Henry's second wife and she was Queen from 1533 to 1536. She was the mother of Elizabeth I, and the new series will reportedly examine how the Queen tries to secure a future for her daughter.