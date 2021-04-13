'Where is the compassion?': Barack Obama, Kerry Washington and more stars speak out after Daunte Wright's death in Minnesota police shooting By Zach Harper

Barack Obama, Kerry Washington, Jamie Foxx, Viola Davis and Reese Witherspoon were among stars who took to social media to speak out against the death of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by police in Brooklyn Center, Minn. during a traffic stop on April 11.

Brooklyn Center is about 15 kilometres away from where from where George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in May 2019, according to The New York Times. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George's death, is currently on trial in the area. Protests have broken out in the Minneapolis area over Daunte's death.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said he thinks the 20-year-old's death was "accidental" and he felt the officer had drawn their handgun instead of their Taser.

"We empathize with the pain that Black mothers, fathers and children are feeling after yet another senseless tragedy," Barack said in a statement. They also shared resources and encouraged people to take action in response to Daunte's death.

Our hearts are heavy over yet another shooting of a Black man, Daunte Wright, at the hands of police. It’s important to conduct a full and transparent investigation, but this is also a reminder of just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country. pic.twitter.com/sgcbRjlApr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 13, 2021

"#DaunteWright should still be alive," Kerry tweeted in response to the news. "My heart goes out to all his family, his friends. And to all Black people who are tired of waking up to tragedy after tragedy."

#DaunteWright should still be alive. My heart goes out to his family, his friends. And to all Black people who are tired of waking up to tragedy after tragedy.❤️ — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 12, 2021

"Look at this kid. With his kid," Jamie wrote on Instagram as he shared a photo of Daunte with his one-year-old son. "Where is the compassion? Where is the benefit of the doubt?? #Dauntewright you deserve better. We deserve better... god bless your family and u little one."

In her Instagram Stories, Reese shared a tweet from the National Women's Law Center that was also reposted by Kate Hudson.

"Thoughts and prayers mean nothing when Black people are having to constantly mourn the trauma and senseless loss of life at the hands of law enforcement," the tweet reads. "Change is needed, change is necessary to prove that Black lives always have, will, and do matter."

Thoughts and prayers mean nothing when Black people are having to constantly mourn the trauma and senseless loss of life at the hands of law enforcement.



Change is needed, change is necessary to prove that Black lives always have, will, and do matter. #DaunteWrighthttps://t.co/FFY4R68LOW — National Women's Law Center (@nwlc) April 12, 2021

Oscar winner Viola took to Instagram to share news information about Daunte's death and Minnesota-based organizations people can support, such as Voices for Racial Justice and Reclaim the Block.

Ricky Martin took to his Instagram Stories to share a graphic that read: "SAY HIS NAME. DAUNTE WRIGHT."

In response to Daunte's death, the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball team announced they would postpone their game against the Brooklyn Nets on April 12.

"Yesterday's tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning," the team wrote on Twitter. "The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright."