Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon and more to present at 2021 Oscars By Zach Harper

The Oscars are rapidly approaching, and the Academy has revealed the list of presenters for this year's ceremony, and you're going to want to tune in!

While awards season has been affected by COVID-19 and forced to improvise with ceremonies on Zoom, hybrid events and more, the Academy Awards will be an in-person event when they're held April 25. And they're going big, with many A-listers announced as presenters in a special trailer that's sure to get you excited:

Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, Joaquin Phoenix, Zendaya, Regina King, Laura Dern, Angela Bassett, Don Cheadle, Harrison Ford, Rita Moreno, Marlee Matlin,Bryan Cranston and Bong Joon Ho will hand out awards to this year's winners during the show, which will be broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

"In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we've assembled a truly stellar cast of stars," producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh said in a statement. "There's so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required."



Mank leads this year's list of nominees, having picked up 10 nods. Chadwick Boseman continues his posthumous awards season success with another nomination for Best Actor for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The film is also up for five other awards, including Best Actress for Viola Davis's performanceas the blues legend.



RELATED: 2021 Oscar nominations: See the full list

The nominations make history in several ways this year. In the acting categories, Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim ever nominated for Best Actor. He's up for the award for his work in Sound of Metal.

Also for the first time, two women are also nominated for Best Director. Chloé Zhao picked up a nod for her Nomadland, while Emerald Fennell, also known for her acting work on The Crown, is nominated for Promising Young Woman. Chloé has taken nearly every prize for which she's been nominated in director categories throughout awards season. She's also the first woman of Asian descent nominated for a Best Director Oscar.

We can't wait to watch the Oscars!