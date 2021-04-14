The 2021 Met Gala to take place in September By Heather Cichowski

Fashion's biggest night is back! It has been revealed that the 2021 Met Gala will take place in September, provided it is safe to do so with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Met Gala typically takes place on the first Monday in May, but it has been pushed back to later in the year due to COVID-19. A small celebration is being planned for the second Monday in September, Sept. 13, provided coronavirus restrictions will allow it to happen. The theme of this year's event is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

This year’s hosts have yet to be announced, but the red carpet event will be much smaller than normal owing to the pandemic.

Furthermore, the Met Gala will happen in two-parts. The second half, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will see a return to the traditional first Monday in May date, May 5, 2022.





The Met Galas will correspond to the release of the shows at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. This year’s exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will open on Sept. 18.

In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will launch on May 5, 2022. Both shows will run through until Sept. 5, 2022.

PHOTOS: All the times royals attended the Met Gala

The museum describes the major exhibition as "a two-part survey of American fashion." The exhibitions will delve into the "modern vocabulary of American style emphasizing the expressive qualities of dress and deeper associations with issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion."

The 2020 Met Gala was postponed indefinitely last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was meant to have happened on May 4, 2020.

The 2020 Met Gala theme would have been "About Time: Fashion and Duration." It was partly inspired by late British modernist novelist Virginia Woolf and the theories of French philosopher Henri Bergson. The event was meant to be co-chaired by Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

The last Met Gala to have happened was 2019's "Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion."

The 2021 awards season was pushed back due to COVID-19. Many of the awards have featured smaller red carpets with social distancing measures, or virtual attendees, including the Grammys, SAG Awards and BAFTAs. The 2021 Oscars will take place on April 25.