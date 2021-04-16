'I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles': Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter By Heather Cichowski

She's back! After deleting her Twitter account in March, Chrissy Teigen returned to the social media platform on April 16.

In a few funny tweets, the model explained why she had returned, saying she missed the laughs she got and she is prepared to "take the bad with the good!!"

"Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," she wrote.

I choose to take the bad with the good!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

"I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles," Chrissy joked in response to someone who asked how she was and what was new in her life.

I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles https://t.co/bohbiIkGi4 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

The mom of two followed up her comeback tweets with adorable new photos of her children, Luna, 5, and Miles, 2, checking out a NASA high powered telescope. It is believed Chrissy, husband John Legend and the kids are still on vacation at an unknown location for Luna's birthday.

@NASA hello I’m with a high powered telescope right now, can you tell the space station to wave!!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

The mom of two has still been active on her other social media platforms, but it has been nearly a month since she closed her Twitter.

On March 24, Chrissy penned an emotional message explaining why she was leaving the platform after a decade.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," the 35-year-old began.

"But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something.

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

MORE: 'It's time for me to say goodbye': Chrissy Teigen deletes her Twitter account after 10 years

After the series of tweets, Chrissy's account was deleted.

Her nearly 9 million followers will no doubt be thrilled to see her return. She was dubbed "Twitter's mayor" because of her presence on the platform and she has long been recognized for her humour as well as her ability to respond to trolls.

Chrissy has a massive presence on social media. Besides her personal Instagram and reactivated Twitter, she has her @cravingsbychrissyteigen Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Welcome back, Chrissy!