2021 ACM Awards: All the striking looks you need to see

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The 2021 <a href=/tags/0/acm-awards><strong>ACM Awards</strong></a> were held in Nashville on April 18 to honour the best in country music. Like with all of the other awards shows this season, changes were made to the Academy of Country Music Awards due to the <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/coronavirus"><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic. But performers including <a href=/tags/0/carrie-underwood><strong>Carrie Underwood</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/keith-urban><strong>Keith Urban</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/maren-morris><strong>Maren Morris</strong></a> continued to deliver bold and playful looks on the modified red carpet and on stage. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best dressed stars from the 2021 ACM Awards.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM, John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
ACM co-host <a href=/tags/0/mickey-guyton><strong>Mickey Guyton</strong></a> looked so dreamy in a flowing blue gown as she performed "Hold On." <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM
<a href=/tags/0/miranda-lambert><strong>Miranda Lambert</strong></a> highlighted <a href=/tags/0/elle-king><strong>Elle King</strong></a>'s baby bump as the two posed in coordinating fringed jackets backstage. <p>Photo: &copy; Jason Kempin/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Keith Urban remained true to his signature style with a rock-n-roll, all-black outfit for his performance. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM
<strong>Carly Pearce</strong> stunned in hot pink from head to toe. She was in a <a href=/tags/0/Monique-Lhuillier><strong>Monique Lhuillier</strong></a> one-shouldered gown and <strong>Anabela Chan</strong> jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
<a href=/tags/0/Kelsea-Ballerini><strong>Kelsea Ballerini</strong></a> embraced a matching look in a sculpted teal gown courtesy of <a href=/tags/0/dolce-and-gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
<strong>Ashley McBryde</strong> smouldered in a red halter dress. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
<strong>Ingrid Andress</strong> wore a care-free outfit featuring pastel blue pieces and a crochet top with sweeping fringe. <p>The boho look was by <a href=/tags/0/stella-mccartney><strong>Stella McCartney</strong></a> with <a href=/tags/0/roger-vivier><strong>Roger Vivier</strong></a> shoes and a <a href=/tags/0/judith-leiber><strong>Judith Leiber</strong></a> bag. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Carrie Underwood captivated in an embellished tulle gown during her performance of "My Savior." <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM
Legends <strong>Leslie Jordan</strong> and <a href=/tags/0/Martina-McBride><strong>Martina McBride</strong></a> smiled wide in their head-turning ensembles. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
All eyes were on <strong>CeCe Winans</strong> in this embroidered floral dress as she performed with Carrie Underwood. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM
<strong>Gabby Barrett</strong> wore all black, including flares and a wide-brimmed hat. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
This feathered white ensemble was so ethereal on Mickey Guyton. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM
The members of <strong>Little Big Town</em> put on their glitziest outfits. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
Maren Morris wowed in a slinky neutral gown from <strong>LBV</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
<strong>Katelyn Jae</strong> and <strong>Kane Brown</strong> matched in black and white at the 2021 ACM Awards. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
The new mom also wowed in a black and white ensemble with sparkling jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM
For her performance of "Half of My Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini selected a glamorous denim dress and heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM
This ombré lamé gown was another one of Mickey Guyton's winning looks. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM
<img itemprop="contentUrl" src="/system/publish/crops/0/2021/03/25/000/825/063/body_1_1.jpg" alt="">In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved