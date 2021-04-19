See Simu Liu in the first trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' By Zach Harper

Happy Birthday, Simu Liu! The Canadian star got a very special present on April 19 as he turned 32 and the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dropped – and it looks incredible!

The film features the former Kim's Convenience actor as Shang-Chi, who has secret martial arts training that he's called to put to good use against the evil Ten Rings organization, led by Wenwu, his father. Golden Globe winner Awkwafina plays his friend Katy.

"Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday?" Simu wrote on Instagram as he shared the first poster for the film. "This is your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!"

Simu went on to say this movie is important to him for another reason.

"You know... I never saw myself as the hero of my own story growing up," he continued. "I struggled to find any Asian characters onscreen, and there were fewer still that made me feel truly proud of my heritage," he wrote.

The role will see him as Marvel's first ever Asian superhero.

"It's absolutely insane to think that in just over four months, we will have a @MarvelStudios movie featuring an almost ENTIRELY Asian cast, each full of rich nuance and dimensionality.

"Shang-Chi is more than just a movie – it is a celebration of our culture and a rallying cry for the forgotten, the unseen, and the overlooked. It is a reminder to take up space, to stand tall and to be unapologetically ourselves.

"(Of course, it's also going to deliver superhero action like you have NEVER. SEEN. BEFORE.)"

The film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, also stars Michelle Yeoh of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Star Trek fame as Jiang Nan, Meng'er Zhang as Xialing, Shang-Chi's estranged sister, Fala Chen as Jiang Li and Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon. David Callaham, Andrew Lanham and Destin wrote the screenplay.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theatres Sept. 3.