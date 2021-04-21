'Hallelujah': Stars react as Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in the death of George Floyd By Zach Harper

Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington and Grey's Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes were among the stars sending George Floyd's family and friends love after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of two counts of murder in George's death.

On April 20, the former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. He will be sentenced in eight weeks and went straight to jail after the verdict was read.

The presumptive sentence for second-degree murder in Minnesota is 12.5 years, according to The New York Times, which also reports the state has asked for Derek to receive a higher sentence.

"Guilty Guilty Guilty... No one wins... George Floyd is still gone.. and finally someone was responsible... Derek Chavin," Whoopi tweeted as she heard the news.

"A guilty #verdict," Kerry tweeted. "But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let's take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd."

"This verdict does not bring back Mr. Floyd," Shonda tweeted. "But justice is truth."

"Hallelujah!!!!!!!!" Mariah Carey tweeted after hearing the news.

"A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future," she later added.

"Justice. Sending love to George Floyd's family and friends," Chris Evans wrote.

"Guilty. Guilty. Guilty," Dan Levy wrote. He also retweeted comedian Natasha Rothwell, who wrote, "This is accountability not justice. Remember that."

"A reminder that victory would be George Floyd being alive," poet Amanda Gorman, who performed at U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration, wrote. "Every day Black Americans worry if they will be next is another day without justice."

"George Floyd's family and community deserved for his killer to be held accountable," former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote. "Today, they got that accountability. Always and forever, Black lives matter."

George's death was caught on video and set off worldwide protests against anti-Black racism and police brutality. Many of Hollywood's biggest stars joined those protests, and some celebrities, such as Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum, also attended George's funeral.

Derek's guilty verdict comes as the Minneapolis area is grappling with the death of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by police in Brooklyn Center, just kilometres from where George died last May.