2021 Oscars nominees at their first-ever Academy Awards

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/02021031559467/2021-oscar-nominations-full-list-mank-leads"><strong>nominees</strong></a> for the 2021 <a href=/tags/0/oscars><strong>Oscars</strong></a> are a varied group. There are newcomers who have never attended the show, first time nominees and seasoned stars who have attended – and been recognized – at the <a href=/tags/0/academy-awards><strong>Academy Awards</strong></a> for years. <p>Ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25, we're taking a look back at the Oscars debuts of this year's nominees. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the very first time this year's Oscars nominees attended the Academy Awards.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Walt Disney Television via Getty Images, John Shearer/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<h2>Olivia Colman, 2019</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/the-crown><strong><em>The Crown</em></strong></a> actress first attended the 91st Annual Academy Awards, where she won the Best Actress Award for <em>The Favourite</em>. <p>This year, <a href=/tags/0/olivia-colman><strong>Olivia Colman</strong></a> is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for <em>The Father</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Granitz/WireImage
<h2>Andra Day, 2016</h2> <p>The singer/actress first stepped out to the awards five years ago. <p>In 2021, <a href=/tags/0/andra-day><strong>Andra</strong></a> is nominated for Best Actress for <em>The United States vs. Billie Holiday</em> for her portrayal of the legend. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Granitz/WireImage
<h2>Sacha Baron Cohen, 2007</h2> <p>Nominee <a href=/tags/0/sacha-baron-cohen><strong>Sacha Baron Cohen</strong></a> first walked the Oscars red carpet in 2007 with his now wife <a href=/tags/0/isla-fisher><strong>Isla Fisher</strong></a>. <p>In 2021, Sacha is a double nominee. He's up for Best Supporting Actor for <em>The Trial of the Chicago 7</em> and Best Adapted Screenplay for <em>Borat Subsequent Moviefilm</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Amanda Seyfried, 2009</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/amanda-seyfried><strong>Amanda Seyfried</strong></a> made her Oscars debut at the 81st Annual Academy Awards, around the time of the huge success of <em>Mamma Mia!</em>. <p>In 2021, she is attending the awards with her very first nomination. The 35-year-old is recognized in the Best Supporting Actress for <em>Mank</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<h2>Riz Ahmed, 2017</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/riz-ahmed><strong>Riz Ahmed</strong></a> looked dapper at his debut Oscars in a blue tuxedo. <p>The actor is nominated for the first time in the Best Actor category for <em>Sound of Metal</em> in 2021. He has already made history as the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor. <p>Photo: &copy; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
<h2>Glenn Close, 1980</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/glenn-close><strong>Glenn Close</strong></a> has long attended the Oscars and earned a number of nominations over the decades. The actress first attended the Academy Awards in 1980 and posed with <strong>Jennifer Beals</strong>. <p>In 2021, Glenn was honoured with a Best Supporting Actress nomination for <em>Hillbilly Elegy</em>. She was first nominated for the award in 1983, but she has yet to win. <p>Photo: &copy; LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
<h2>Carey Mulligan, 2010</h2> <p>Just over a decade ago, <a href=/tags/0/carey-mulligan><strong>the star</strong></a> made a splash at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards, where she was nominated for her breakout performance in <em>An Education</em> for Best Actress. <p>At the 2021 Oscars, Carey is nominated in the same lead category for <em>Promising Young Woman</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<h2>Anthony Hopkins, 1976</h2> <p>A dark-haired <a href=/tags/0/anthony-hopkins><strong>Anthony Hopkins</strong></a> was seen at the Academy Awards for the first time with <strong>Charlotte Rampling</strong> in 1976. <p>In 2021, the 83-year-old is in the running for Best Actor for <em>The Father</em>. He first won the award in 1992 for <em>The Silence of the Lambs</em>. Anthony was nominated in the category in 2020 for <em>The Two Popes<em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
<h2>Viola Davis, 2009</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/viola-davis><strong>Viola Davis</strong></a> has long been recognized for her incredible talent. She made her Oscars debut at the 81st Annual Academy Awards, where she was up for Best Supporting Actress for <em>Doubt</em>. <p>This year, she's in the running for Best Actress for her role in <em>Ma Rainey's Black Bottom</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/WireImage
<h2>Chadwick Boseman, 2016</h2> <p>The late actor attended the Oscars for the first time five years ago. <p>At the 93rd Academy Awards, <a href=/tags/0/Chadwick Boseman><strong>Chadwick</strong></a> received a posthumous nomination for the Best Actor award for <em>Ma Rainey's Black Bottom</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; George Pimentel/WireImage
<h2>Frances McDormand, 1997</h2> <p>It was a good year for <a href=/tags/0/Frances-McDormand><strong>Frances McDormand</strong></a> when she attended the 1997 Oscars and won Best Actress for <em>Fargo</em>. <p>Over 20 years later, she's recognized in the category again for <em>Nomadland</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
<h2>Gary Oldman, 2012</h2> <p>The actor first attended the Oscars almost 10 years ago. He and then-wife <strong>Alexandra Edenborough</strong> stepped out to the 84th Annual Academy Awards where he was nominated for Best Actor for <em>Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy</em>. <p>This year, <a href=/tags/0/gary-oldman><strong>Gary</strong></a> is nominated in the category again for <em>Mank</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Buckner/Getty Images
<h2>Daniel Kaluuya, 2018</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/Daniel-Kaluuya><strong>Daniel Kaluuya</strong></a> made his Academy Awards debut at the 90th Annual Academy Awards. <p>He's now up for Best Supporting Actor for <em>Judas and the Black Messiah</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved