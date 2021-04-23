Caitlyn Jenner to run for Governor of California By Zach Harper

Caitlyn Jenner will run for Governor of California, she's announced.

The gold medal-winning Olympian-turned-reality TV star filed paperwork on April 23. A petition for current Gov. Gavin Newsom to be recalled received enough signatures in the state, meaning California is likely to have an election later this year.

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years," Caitlyn said in a statement about her decision. "I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality."

The 71-year-old goes on to describe herself as a "compassionate disruptor" who wants to be an "honest leader with a clear vision."

The statement adds that Caitlyn will make a formal announcement soon. According to CNN, she will run as a "socially liberal and fiscally conservative" Republican.

"I think she has policy positions that align with right-of-centre Republicans but also voters who fall outside of that category," a source told the network.

It has long been rumoured that Caitlyn would enter politics at some time. She was rumoured to be running for California's governorship in February, but denied it at the time, with manager Sophia Hutchins saying then she "has never considered running."

In 2017, she was also thought to be considering running against longtime Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein.