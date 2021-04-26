2021 Oscars: All the beautiful red carpet looks you need to see

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The 2021 <a href="/tags/0/oscars"><strong>Oscars</strong></a> took place on April 25 with celebrities stepping out in Los Angeles, as well as around the world, to the awards ceremony. The <a href="/tags/0/academy-awards"><strong>Academy Awards</strong></a> are the grand finale of awards season. Despite the <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/coronavirus"><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic, that was still true this year. Celebrities certainly dressed to impress and there are many looks we will still be thinking about in years to come. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the breathtaking looks from the 2021 Oscars.</strong> <p>Photos: © Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/reese-witherspoon><strong>Reese Witherspoon</strong></a> was radiant in red and <a href=/tags/0/bulgari><strong>Bulgari</strong></a> jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/zendaya><strong>Zendaya</strong></a> made a statement in electric yellow. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
Presenter <a href=/tags/0/laura-dern><strong>Laura Dern</strong></a>'s gown was all about contrasts. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/halle-berry><strong>Halle Berry</strong></a> made a whimsical entrance in layers of pink. Her dress was by <strong>LaQuan Smith</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/angela-bassett><strong>Angela Bassett</strong></a>'s dress was all about strong shoulders. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/regina-king><strong>Regina King</strong></a> slayed in a pale blue gown from <a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC via Getty Image
<a href=/tags/0/vanessa-kirby><strong>Vanessa Kirby</strong></a> contrasted her ballet pink gown with a dark lip. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/amanda-seyfried><strong>Amanda Seyfried</strong></a> stunned in a ruched red dress by <a href=/tags/0/armani-prive><strong>Armani Privé</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/her><strong>H.E.R.</strong></a> made a dramatic entrance in purple lace. Her ensemble was by <a href=/tags/0/dundas><strong>Dundas</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/andra-day><strong>Andra Day</strong></a> glittered in gold <a href=/tags/0/vera-wang><strong>Vera Wang</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Best Actor nominee <a href=/tags/0/riz-ahmed><strong>Riz Ahmed</strong></a> and wife <strong>Fatima Farheen Mirza</strong> looked beautiful at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Best Supporting Actor nominee <a href=/tags/0/daniel-kaluuya><strong>Daniel Kaluuya</strong></a> looked sharp in head to toe black. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC via Getty Images
<em>Borat</em>'s <strong>Maria Bakalova</strong> showcased her custom full tulle <strong><a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton>Louis Vuitton</a></strong> gown and <strong>Moussaieff</strong> jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
All eyes were on Best Actress nominee <a href=/tags/0/carey-mulligan><strong>Carey Mulligan</strong></a> as she stepped out in a full gold sequin <strong><a href=/tags/0/valentino>Valentino</a></strong> Haute Couture gown with husband <a href=/tags/0/marcus-mumford><strong>Marcus Mumford</strong></a> on the red carpet. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/viola-davis><strong>Viola Davis</strong></a> took everyone's breath away in this laser cut white gown from <a href=/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen><strong>Alexander McQueen</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
<em>Nomadland</em> director <strong>Chloé Zhao</strong> and cinematographer <strong>Joshua James Richards</strong> looked effortlessly cool in <strong><A href=/tags/0/hermes>Hermes</a></strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Best Original Song nominee <strong>Celeste</strong> turned heads in a black and red <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a></strong> gown with fringed diamond detail and <strong>Gucci</strong> High Jewelry. <p>She carried an embellished heart bag. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/emerald-fennell><strong>Emerald Fennell</strong></a> showcased her baby bump in a frilled floral <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a></strong> maxi gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/leslie-odom-jr><strong>Leslie Odom Jr.</strong></a> and <strong>Nicolette Robinson</strong> were one stylish couple on the Oscars red carpet. Nicolette was wearing a <strong>Zuhair Murad</strong> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/glenn-close><strong>Glenn Close</strong></a> wowed in shades of purple. Her dress was <strong>Giorgio Armani Privé</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
<strong>Steven Yeun</strong> and <strong>Joana Pak</strong> coordinated in elegant black looks. Steven chose a <strong>Gucci</strong> tuxedo. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
<em>Minari</em>'s <strong>Youn Yuh-jung</strong> and <strong>Han Ye-ri</strong> were the picture of elegance. The former was wearing a custom <Strong><a href=/tags/0/dior>Dior</a></strong> gown while the latter was in <a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Best Original Song nominee <strong>Tiara Thomas</strong> captivated in a white feathered outfit. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC via Getty Images
All eyes were on <em>Ma Rainey's Black Bottom</em> actor <strong>Colman Domingo</strong> in his shocking pink <strong>Atelier Versace</strong> suit with embellished details. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
