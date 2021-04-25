The sweet thing Glenn Close wants to do with her Oscar if she wins By Zach Harper

Glenn Close has picked up a whopping eight Oscar nominations during her incredible career, but has sadly never won. But if she does this year, she has a really cool plan for what she wants to do with her statuette.

"I have this fantasy – and I think I [would] actually do it – that I might take it to the local library for people to look at; I might take it to the coffee shop I go to a lot," she told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. "So that people can actually see what it's like. Kind of bring this world into everyday life. That's what I will do."

Wouldn't that be amazing? We'd love to see Glenn's Oscar do a "tour" of sorts, if she wins.

This year, Glenn is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Hillbilly Elegy. She was last up for an Oscar in 2019 for her role in The Wife.

Before she hit the red carpet, Glenn let fans see how she was getting ready at home. She posted a photo of herself in a bathrobe and sweatpants while she was getting her hair done. She was also enjoying a drink at the time. Additionally, she shared a video of herself getting a foot massage and pedicure. She truly does Oscars prep right!

Good luck to Glenn!