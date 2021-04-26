2021 Oscars: All the winners from Hollywood's biggest night By Zach Harper

The coronavirus pandemic has presented very difficult challenges for all of us, and that includes Hollywood, which has had to adapt with social distancing rules for safety throughout awards season this year.

The 2021 Oscars took over television screens as the best in film from the last year take home the industry's biggest prizes on April 25. The show was held at Los Angeles' iconic Union Station, with COVID-19 protocols in place including testing, temperature checks, masks during commercials and social distancing.

Chloé Zhao and her Nomadland were the biggest winners of the evening, with the 39-year-old taking home the Best Director prize, along with the film picking up Best Picture and Best Actress for Frances McDormand's performance.

Anthony Hopkins was named Best Actor for his work in The Father. It's his second Academy Award to date, having won the same prize for The Silence of the Lambs – a role that couldn't be more different – in 1992.

Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-jung Youn were named Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for their roles in Jesus and the Black Messiah and Minari, while Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman won the Best Original Screenplay award.

With no further ado, here are the winners:



Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Picture: Nomadland

Best Original Song: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, "Fight for You" (from Judas and the Black Messiah)

Best Film Editing:Sound of Metal

Best Cinematography: Mank

Best Production Design:Mank

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Visual Effects:Tenet

Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher

Best Documentary Short: Colette

Best Animated Feature Film: Soul

Best Animated Short Film:If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Live Action Short Film: Two Distant Strangers

Best Sound: Sound of Metal

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Costume Design: Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya, Jesus and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature Film: Another Round

Best Original Screenplay:Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay:Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father