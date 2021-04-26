Emerald Fennell shot 'Promising Young Woman' in 23 days while she was seven months pregnant By Zach Harper

Emerald Fennell is an Oscar winner!

The former Killing Eve show runner, who is also known for playing Camilla Parker Bowles on The Crown, won the Best Original Screenplay award for Promising Young Woman, which she also directed. The film was shot when she was seven months pregnant, and she also took some time off from working on the Netflix show to make the movie.

"So the only speech I ever wrote when I was 10 and I had a look to see if there was anything useful from it, and I thanked Zack Morris, who was my very supportive husband," she hilariously joked of the Saved by the Bell character as she accepted her award and showed off some of her quirky humour. "Unfortunately, he's been much less involved in my life than I would have liked."

She went on to thank her husband and Carey Mulligan, the movie's star, and nearly cried several times, as she quipped that "trying not to cry" was "not difficult" since she's British.

Prior to picking up her Oscar and making her very endearing speech, Emerald let fans in on her writing process, saying Britney Spears actually has a lot to do with it.

On the red carpet, she told Giuliana Rancic she likes to listen to Britney and start writing "usually sort of eating pizza out of a bin because I've run out of food – it's that sort of vibe."

"I'm obsessed – Britney and pizza!" Giuliana replied.

"Britney and garbage pizza," Emerald said.

And did you know she shot the movie in 23 days?!

She also dropped that piece of information on the red carpet earlier in the evening.

"We never expected it to get to this stage," she said of the movie. "I think what's been so moving is people's cantor and the conversations it's opened up for lots of people."