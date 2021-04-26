'Even a rainbow has seven colours': Youn Yuh-jung talks diversity after historic Best Supporting Actress win at 2021 Oscars By Heather Cichowski

After charming and cleaning up during awards season, including winning at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTAs, Youn Yuh-jung made history at the 2021 Oscars on April 25 when she won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Academy Award for her work in Minari.

She became the first Korean actor to win an acting award as well as the second actress of Asian descent to win a major acting award. The first was Japanese-American actress Miyoshi Umeki, who won Best Supporting Actress in 1957 for Sayonara.

PHOTOS: 2021 Oscars: All the beautiful red carpet looks you need to see

Yuh-jung gave a memorable acceptance speech, where she also talked about her delight at finally meeting Brad Pitt, who helped produce Minari, and presented her with her Oscar. The Korean actress expressed her heartfelt thanks and got plenty of laughs when she asked, "How could I win over Glenn Close?" as she pointed towards the eight-time Oscar nominee.

In the Academy Awards press room, Yuh‑jung spoke more about diversity and its vital importance in film.

"Sharing different stories, I think it's very nice to understand each other," she said. "We should embrace each other."

"Because without knowing or categorizing people. Black, white, yellow, brown, or something like that. That's not nice to just divide like that," the 73-year-old continued.

MORE: Brad Pitt had an emotional moment at the Oscars

"You know, if we put all the colours together it makes it more prettier. Even a rainbow has seven colours," the award-winning actress pointed out. "So, colour doesn't matter, gender doesn't matter... We are all human beings with the same warm hearts."