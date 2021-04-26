Brad Pitt had an emotional moment at the Oscars By Zach Harper

Having won an Oscar in 2020, Brad Pitt completed an Academy Awards rite of passage this year: Handing a trophy to someone else.

The 57-year-old, who was named Best Supporting Actor in 2020 for his work in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, presented Youn Yuh-jung with the Best Supporting Actress prize for her role in Minari – and he got emotional while doing it!

Yuh-jung is a well-known star in South Korea, who has starred in TV and film roles throughout her career, which kicked off in the late '60s. During her acceptance speech, Brad could be seen standing off to the side, and it looked like tears were welling up in his eyes!

"I don't believe in competition," the 73-year-old said as she took a moment to recognize her fellow nominees, after she had teased Brad, saying it was "nice to finally meet you" and jokingly asked him, "Where were you while we were filming?"

"How could I win over Glenn Close?" she then asked, gesturing to the eight-time Oscar nominee. "All the nominees... we played different roles, we [cannot] compete with each other. Tonight, I'm here because I have just a little bit of luck, I think. I'm luckier than you," she kidded.

In Minari, Yuh-jung plays Soon-ja, the grandmother of the Yi family, who immigrates to the United States and begins to run a farm in Arkansas.

With her win, Yuh-jung became the first Korean woman to win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She's also the first Korean actress to win a Screen Actors Guild Award and BAFTA, which she picked up for her work on the film earlier this year.