Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern were each other's dates at the Oscars By Zach Harper

There's nothing quite like watching the Oscars with your best pal – unless you're going to the show with them, of course! Buddies Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern did just that, and attended as each other's dates.

Both Reese and Laura are Oscar winners, with Laura picking up Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story last year, and Reese having won Best Actress for Walk the Line in 2006. They also presented this year, with Laura giving Daniel Kaluuya his Best Supporting Actor award and also handing out the prize for Best Animated Short Film.

Before the awards kicked off, the two took to Instagram to share their pre-Oscars hangouts in their Stories. They let their fans know why they were both attending this year, and Reese joked that she was "just going to schmooze."

Reese's stunning look was a custom Dior gown featuring pleats, a ruched bust and wide straps. It had a crimson streak down the front, and she paired it with a black and gold waist belt. She was wearing Bulgari jewels to finish it off. Laura was in Oscar de la Renta.

Before both Reese and Laura headed to the show, they also took COVID-19 tests and shared videos of themselves having the swabs done. This year's Oscars were held in person at Los Angeles' Union Station, and were mostly indoors.

You may have noticed people on camera and in the audience were not masked - producers worked to make the show much like a film set. They tested everyone several times a few days before, giving them temperature checks and COVID tests before they arrived and telling them to wear masks when the cameras weren't rolling.

Only 170 people were allowed in the auditorium at any time, and all attendees had a strict set of instructions to follow for their whereabouts at all times during the show.

Thanks to Reese and Laura for staying safe and showing their fans that it's still important to do that, even as more of us get vaccinated!