The most spectacular jewels at the 2021 Oscars

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The <a href=https://ca.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/02021042560026/2021-oscars-best-dressed-photos><strong>red carpet</a></strong> at the 2021 <a href=/tags/0/oscars><strong>Oscars</strong></a> was a sight to behold. There were countless exquisite gowns and sparkling jewels. <p>Speaking of the latter, it was hard to miss the amount of breathtaking bling on display at the <a href=/tags/0/academy-awards><strong>Academy Awards</strong></a>. Celebrities accessorized with striking necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings that completed their outfits in the most spectacular manner. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the most beautiful jewels at the 2021 Oscars.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Myriam Santos via Getty Images, Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images, Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Isla-Fisher><strong>Isla Fisher</strong></a> sparkled with her <a href=/tags/0/bulgari><strong>Bulgari</strong></a> earrings and necklace set from Sydney. <p>Photo: &copy; Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/viola-davis><strong>Viola Davis</strong></a> played up the woven straps in her custom <a href=/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen><strong>Alexander McQueen</strong></a> gown with chandelier earrings featuring responsibly sourced diamonds from <a href=/tags/0/forevermark><strong>Forevermark</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/margot-robbie><strong>Margot Robbie</strong></a> accented her bespoke metallic lace <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> dress with delicate Chanel Fine Jewelry including, Ruban Mademoiselle Perles earrings, a Voie Lactée ring in 18K white gold, pearls and diamonds and Coco Crush rings in 18K white gold with diamonds. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/reese-witherspoon><strong>Reese Witherspoon</strong></a> accented her rich red gown with US$3 million worth of <a href=/tags/0/bulgari><strong>Bulgari</strong></a> High Jewelry, including a mix of rubies, diamonds and pearls! <p>On her wrist is a one-of-a-kind bracelet from the 2020 Barocko High Jewelry collection. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Best Supporting Actor winner <a href=/tags/0/daniel-kaluuya><strong>Daniel Kaluuya</strong></a> rounded out his all-black outfit with <a href=/tags/0/cartier><strong>Cartier</strong></a> bling, including a Santos de Cartier Skeleton watch, Coup d’Éclat de Cartier ring and a Cartier Love ring. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
Not even the large bow detail on <a href=/tags/0/Angela-Bassett><strong>Angela Bassett</strong></a>'s red gown could distract from her incredible <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<em>Minari</em> star <strong>Han Ye-ri</strong>'s round diamond and white gold Louis Vuitton High Jewelry earrings enhanced the embellishment on her red <a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></a> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/emerald-fennell><strong>Emerald Fennell</strong></a> added more colour to her <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a> gown with her jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
What a striking purple ring! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/andra-day><strong>Andra Day</strong></a> wore plenty of statement-making pieces from <a href=/tags/0/tiffany-and-co><strong>Tiffany & Co.</strong></a>, including dangling earrings with over 12 carats of yellow diamonds. <p>Photo: &copy; Myriam Santos via Getty Images
This detail shot highlights more of her gorgeous jewelry! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<em>Borat</em>'s <strong>Maria Bakalova</strong> dazzled in diamonds from <strong>Moussaieff</strong>, including a diamond necklace and pink and white diamond earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/zendaya><strong>Zendaya </strong></a>'s neon <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino</strong></a> Haute Couture gown made even more of an impact thanks to megawatt <a href=/tags/0/bulgari><strong>Bulgari</strong></a> jewels. <p>The bling has a total value of over US$6 million! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/regina-king><strong>Regina King</strong></a> sparkled in <a href=/tags/0/forevermark><strong>Forevermark</strong></a> diamonds. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/leslie-odom-jr><strong>Leslie Odom Jr.</strong></a> added a little bit more gold to his Oscars look with <a href=/tags/0/cartier><strong>Cartier</strong></a> jewels, including a Panthère ring. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
Look closely because <a href=/tags/0/amanda-seyfried><strong>Amanda Seyfried</strong></a> is wearing yellow diamond double drop halo earrings from <a href=/tags/0/forevermark><strong>Forevermark</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/vanessa-kirby><strong>Vanessa Kirby</strong></a> surprised with her <a href=/tags/0/cartier><strong>Cartier</strong></a> High Jewelry necklace featuring 1,112 diamonds equalling 27.45 carats! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
And the striking pendant necklace looked just as good from the back view! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
From London, <a href=/tags/0/olivia-colman><strong>Olivia Colman</strong></a> shimmered in dangling earrings and diamond rings from <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images
<strong>Celeste</strong> accented her custom <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a> gown with a striking crystal snake head appliqué. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/carey-mulligan><strong>Carey Mulligan</strong></a> played up her gold <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino</strong></a> Haute Couture gown with <a href=/tags/0/cartier><strong>Cartier</strong></a> [SUR]NATUREL High Jewelry earrings featuring 30 carats of orange-yellow tourmalines. <p>The actress also donned a matching ring. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
