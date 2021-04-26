The best Oscars moments you didn't see on TV

The <a href=/tags/0/oscars><strong>Oscars</strong></a> telecast is always full of fun, memorable and often history-making moments - and the 2021 edition was no exception! But there's often tons of excitement happening backstage, as celebrities and some of Hollywood's brightest stars mingle with each other, celebrate their wins and enjoy each other's company. <p>This year was an Oscars like no other because the <Strong><a href=/tags/0/coronavirus>coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic meant there were additional challenges to staging the biggest awards show of the year! Social distancing, mask-wearing and <a href=/tags/0/covid-19><strong>COVID-19</strong></a> tests and temperature checks were required before entering the venue, and stars were all given a detailed list of where they had to be and when. But plenty were still able to hang out inside and out! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best photos of sweet moments the telecast didn't capture.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/reese-witherspoon>Reese Witherspoon</a></strong> may have her own Oscar, but who couldn't resist taking a selfie with this shelf full of them? <p>Photo: &copy; Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/angela-bassett>Angela Bassett</a></strong> stopped to say hi to fellow legend <strong><a href=/tags/0/viola-davis>Viola Davis</a></strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Angela also stopped to give Best Supporting Actor winner <strong><a href=/tags/0/daniel-kaluuya>Daniel Kaluuya</a></strong> some praise and congratulations for his award for <I>Judas and the Black Messiah</I>. <p>Photo: &copy; Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Daniel also got some congratulations from <strong><a href=/tags/0/rita-moreno>Rita Moreno</a></strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Best Supporting Actress winner <Strong><a href=/tags/0/youn-yuh-jung>Youn Yuh-jung</strong></a> and her <I>Minari</I> co-star <strong>Han Ye-ri</strong> had a sweet moment backstage as she arrived in the pressroom. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Best Original Screenplay winner <strong><a href=/tags/0/emerald-fennell>Emerald Fennell</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/carey-mulligan>Carey Mulligan</a></strong> were spotted deep in conversation and sported face masks for safety while the cameras weren't rolling. <p>Photo: &copy; Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/Vanessa-kirby>Vanessa Kirby</a></strong> seemed very touched by whatever <strong><a href=/tags/0/amanda-seyfried>Amanda Seyfried</a></strong> is saying to her here – hopefully praising Vanessa's incredible performance in <I>Pieces of a Woman</I>. <p>Photo: &copy; Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Earlier, Amanda was spotted with <strong><a href=/tags/0/regina-king>Regina King</a></strong> and <I>One Night in Miami</I> star <strong>Aldis Hodge</strong>, who looked to be admiring each other's incredible outfits. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Earlier in the day, Best Actress nominee <strong><a href=/tags/0/andra-day>Andra Day</a></strong> enjoyed a sweet moment with Regina on the red carpet. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
Yuh-jung, Daniel and and Best Actress winner <strong><a href=/tags/0/frances-mcdormand>Frances McDormand</a></strong> were so happy to see each other backstage. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
<STRONG><a href=/tags/0/isla-fisher>Isla Fisher</a></strong> just wanted to make sure her husband <strong><a href=/tags/0/sacha-baron-cohen>Sacha Baron Cohen</a></strong> looked his best backstage at the Oscars hub in Sydney! <p>Photo: &copy; Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images
<strong>Tiara Thomas</strong> was spotted in a reflective moment as she picked up the Best Original Song award she won with <strong><a href=/tags/0/h-e-r>H.E.R.</strong></a> and <Strong>Dernst Emile II</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Troy Harvey/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Emerald had a very funny moment as she entered the pressroom. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
