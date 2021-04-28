'The Crown' and 'Small Axe' dominate BAFTA Television Awards nominations
By Zach Harper
Small Axe, Steve McQueen's BBC and Amazon anthology series about Caribbean immigrants in London from the 1960s to 1980s, leads the way at the BAFTA Television Awards this year, having picked up 15 nominations.
The John Boyega-starring series is nominated for more than a dozen prizes, including Best Leading Actor, Best Leading Actress, Best Mini-Series and Best Supporting Actor.
The Crown received 10 nominations, including a Best Supporting Actress nod for Helena Bonham Carter, Best Leading Actor for Josh O'Connor, Best Supporting Actor for Tobias Menzies and Best Drama Series.
Michaela Coel's critically-acclaimed drama I May Destroy You also received eight nods, including Best Leading Actress and Best Writer for her, Best Mini-Series, Best Leading Actor and Best Supporting Actor and Actress.
The 2021 BAFTA TV Awards will be handed out June 6 in a ceremony hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade. It will be the second year in a row he has helmed it.
Here are this year's BAFTA Television Awards nominees:
Best Drama Series:
The Crown
Gangs of London
I Hate Suzie
Save Me Too
Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme:
Daisy May Cooper, This Country
Daisy Haggard, Breeders
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
Emma Mackey, Sex Education
Mae Martin, Feel Good
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education
Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme:
Charlie Cooper, This Country
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
Gus Khan, Man Like Mobeen
Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner
Reece Shearsmith, Inside No. 9
Best International Programme:
Little America
Lovecraft Country
Unorthodox
Welcome to Chechnya
Best Leading Actor:
John Boyega, Small Axe
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Shaun Parkes, Small Axe
Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central
Best Leading Actress:
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie
Hayley Squires, Adult Material
Letitia Wright, Small Axe
Best Mini-Series:
Adult Material
I May Destroy You
Normal People
Small Axe
Best Scripted Comedy:
Ghosts
Inside No. 9
Man Like Mobeen
This Country
Best Soap and Continuing Drama:
Casualty
Coronation Street
Eastenders
Hollyoaks
Best Supporting Actor:
Rupert Everett, Adult Material
Malachi Kirby, Small Axe
Kuna Najaar, Criminal: UK
Michael Sheen, Quiz
Micheal Ward, Small Axe
Best Supporting Actress:
Rakie Ayola, Anthony
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Leila Farzad, I Hate Suizie
Siena Kelly, Adult Material
Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK
Weruchie Opia, I May Destroy You
Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (Voted for by the public):
Bridgerton: Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown
Britain's Got Talent: Diversity perform a routine inspired by BLM protests
Eastenders: Gray kills Chantelle
Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson's press conference
The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker arrives
Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat: Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of microwave
Best Costume Design:
Rosa Dias, Sex Education
Jacqueline Durran, Small Axe
James Keast, Belgravia
Amy Roberts, The Crown
Best Director - Fiction:
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People
Benjamin Caron, The Crown (episode 3)
Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, I May Destroy You
Steve McQueen, Small Axe
Best Makeup and Hair Design:
Louise Coles, Sarah Nuth, Lorraine Glynn and Erin Ayanian, The Great
Cate Hall, The Crown
Bethany Swan, I May Destroy You
Jojo Williams, Small Axe
Best Original Music:
Harry Escott, Roadkill
Martin Phiipps, The Crown
H. Scott Salinas, Baghdad Central
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, The Third Day
Best Production Design:
His Dark Materials
Gangs of London
Sex Education
Small Axe
Best Special, Visual and Graphics Effects:
The Crown
Cursed
His Dark Materials
War of the Worlds
Best Writer - Comedy:
Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe
Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, This Country
Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal
Writing Team, Ghosts
Best Writer – Drama:
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material
Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie
Alastair Siddons, Steve McQueen, Small Axe