'The Crown' and 'Small Axe' dominate BAFTA Television Awards nominations By Zach Harper

Small Axe, Steve McQueen's BBC and Amazon anthology series about Caribbean immigrants in London from the 1960s to 1980s, leads the way at the BAFTA Television Awards this year, having picked up 15 nominations.

The John Boyega-starring series is nominated for more than a dozen prizes, including Best Leading Actor, Best Leading Actress, Best Mini-Series and Best Supporting Actor.

The Crown received 10 nominations, including a Best Supporting Actress nod for Helena Bonham Carter, Best Leading Actor for Josh O'Connor, Best Supporting Actor for Tobias Menzies and Best Drama Series.

Michaela Coel's critically-acclaimed drama I May Destroy You also received eight nods, including Best Leading Actress and Best Writer for her, Best Mini-Series, Best Leading Actor and Best Supporting Actor and Actress.

The 2021 BAFTA TV Awards will be handed out June 6 in a ceremony hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade. It will be the second year in a row he has helmed it.

Here are this year's BAFTA Television Awards nominees:

Best Drama Series:

The Crown

Gangs of London

I Hate Suzie

Save Me Too

Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme:

Daisy May Cooper, This Country

Daisy Haggard, Breeders

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

Emma Mackey, Sex Education

Mae Martin, Feel Good

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education

Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme:

Charlie Cooper, This Country

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic

Gus Khan, Man Like Mobeen

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No. 9

Best International Programme:

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Unorthodox

Welcome to Chechnya

Best Leading Actor:

John Boyega, Small Axe

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central

Best Leading Actress:

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie

Hayley Squires, Adult Material

Letitia Wright, Small Axe

Best Mini-Series:

Adult Material

I May Destroy You

Normal People

Small Axe

Best Scripted Comedy:

Ghosts

Inside No. 9

Man Like Mobeen

This Country

Best Soap and Continuing Drama:

Casualty

Coronation Street

Eastenders

Hollyoaks

Best Supporting Actor:

Rupert Everett, Adult Material

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe

Kuna Najaar, Criminal: UK

Michael Sheen, Quiz

Micheal Ward, Small Axe

Best Supporting Actress:

Rakie Ayola, Anthony

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suizie

Siena Kelly, Adult Material

Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK

Weruchie Opia, I May Destroy You

Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (Voted for by the public):

Bridgerton: Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown

Britain's Got Talent: Diversity perform a routine inspired by BLM protests

Eastenders: Gray kills Chantelle

Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson's press conference

The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker arrives

Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat: Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of microwave

Best Costume Design:

Rosa Dias, Sex Education

Jacqueline Durran, Small Axe

James Keast, Belgravia

Amy Roberts, The Crown

Best Director - Fiction:

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (episode 3)

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, I May Destroy You

Steve McQueen, Small Axe

Best Makeup and Hair Design:

Louise Coles, Sarah Nuth, Lorraine Glynn and Erin Ayanian, The Great

Cate Hall, The Crown

Bethany Swan, I May Destroy You

Jojo Williams, Small Axe

Best Original Music:

Harry Escott, Roadkill

Martin Phiipps, The Crown

H. Scott Salinas, Baghdad Central

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, The Third Day

Best Production Design:

His Dark Materials

Gangs of London

Sex Education

Small Axe

Best Special, Visual and Graphics Effects:

The Crown

Cursed

His Dark Materials

War of the Worlds

Best Writer - Comedy:

Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe

Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, This Country

Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal

Writing Team, Ghosts

Best Writer – Drama:

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material

Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie

Alastair Siddons, Steve McQueen, Small Axe