Drake is giving out free candles from his new range with UberEats in Toronto and Vancouver for Mother’s Day By Heather Cichowski

Drake is a connoisseur of fine things, loves his mom and is very proud of his hometown of Toronto. He has combined all of these in a special promotion with UberEats for Canadian fans to take advantage of this Mother's Day weekend – and if you really need a gift for your own mom, you're in luck!

The Canadian rapper has teamed up with UberEats to help fans get one of the candles in his soon-to-be released Better World Fragrance House range. Those who order from Drake-approved restaurants in Vancouver or Toronto over from May 7 to May 9 have the chance to receive one of the candles for free on qualifying food orders of $50 or more. Please note: There are a select number of candles available and they are limited to one per patron.



The list of participating restaurants is as follows:

Toronto

Bar Koukla

Byblos

Cactus Club Cafe

Mamakas Taverna

Pai

Shoushin

Sotto Sotto Ristorante

Sushi Masaki Saito

Tachi (Assembly Chef’s Hall)

Vancouver

Anh and Chi

Medina Cafe

The Greek by Anatoli

The Greek Gastown

MeeT in Gastown

Vij’s

West Oak

Fans who don't live in the selected Canadian cities can still purchase one of the Better World Fragrance House candles when they officially launch on May 9. People have been very eager to try Drake's first candle scent range since it was first teased in December 2020. The luxurious offering includes five scents, including one that supposedly smells like Drake!

The GRAMMY winner reportedly partnered with fragrance expert Michael Carby and Swiss fragrance house Givaudan to produce the five scents: Carby Musk, Good Thoughts, Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover and Muskoka.

Since we know you're wondering, Carby Musk is reportedly the one that smells most like Drake, and it's his personal fragrance. It features notes of musk, ambers, suede, velvet and cashmere.

MORE: Drake sends scented candles to Toronto Raptors to help them get through quarantine



The 34-year-old previously gifted his candle range to some of his famous friends, such as DJ Khaled, Kehlani, Stephen Curry and his Canadian-born wife Ayesha Curry. Drake, who is a Toronto Raptors' global ambassador, sent the team the candle range, too!

Fans can sign up on the Better World Fragrance House website and follow the brand on Instagram to keep up-to-date on the launch.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?