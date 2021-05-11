Matt Damon opens up about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance rumours: 'I hope it’s true. I love them both.' By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Fans were very excited to hear the reports that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck vacationed together in Montana earlier in May. It has led many to hope for a romantic reunion between the former couple, including their good friend Matt Damon!

Matt made a virtual appearance on the Today show on May 11 and opened up about a Bennifer reunion. The actor, who appeared on the program from Australia to promote his new film Stillwater, appeared to be a bit coy about the potential reunion between Ben and J.Lo, but he did share his opinion on it.

“I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.” -Matt Damon on speculation that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their relationship pic.twitter.com/GPbmZX9fQT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 11, 2021

"I just heard you guys," Matt told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb of the Bennifer romance rumours. "I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It's the first time I heard about it."

"It's a fascinating story," he continued. "I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

Ben and Jen have reportedly been spending time together following Jennifer's split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April. A source told E! News Ben and Jen enjoyed a vacation in Montana on May 2 after they both appeared at the VAX LIVE concert, which was filmed that same day. They were said to have been at Yellowstone Club for about a week.

Ben has also been photographed at Jennifer's home and he was seen in what is believed to be her vehicle.

Sources have said that the pair have been friends for years since they went their separate ways in 2004. It is said that Ben has been supportive of Jennifer following her recent breakup.

The actor and singer/actress started dating in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of Gigli. Their relationship was one of the most high profile celebrity couples at the time. They were engaged in 2002, but postponed their wedding in 2003. They had officially split by 2004.