Drake shares new photo of son Adonis as he gets set to receive a very special honour at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards By Zach Harper

Drake is set to be honoured in a big way at this year's Billboard Music Awards, and he was also paying tribute to someone special in his life this week.

The dad of one took to Instagram to send Mother's Day wishes to Sophie Brussaux, who is the mother of his son Adonis. He shared a new photo of Adonis with Sophie, writing "Happy Mother's Day big mama @sophieknowsbetter."

Sophie also shared several new photos of Adonis in her own Mother's Day post. Three pics featured her and Adonis making faces at the camera, her giving her son a piggyback and her making a tired face as he hangs on to her shoulders.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the queens taking the best care of their little ones," she wrote. "For creating life and nurturing that precious gift.

"Adonis, you are the love of my life, every day is my celebration." She continued in French, before returning to English, adding she thought "all the mamas out there can relate" to the third image in the post, which was the one that showed her getting tired.

The photos came ahead of the news Drake would receive the Artist of the Decade Award during this year's Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

Drake has sold more than 170 million records worldwide throughout his career, and has more digital singles sales in the United States than any other artist. He also holds several Billboard chart records, so it makes sense the organization would honour him in a very special way.

For the last 10 years, Drake has been the Billboard charts' top performing artist. He has the most top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, which tracks the top singles in the United States. He's the only male artist to spent more than 50 weeks with a song in the No. 1 spot on that chart.

He also has had more songs on the Hot 100 than any other artist, the most songs to simultaneously chart on it, has spent the most continuous time on the chart and the most Hot 100 debuts in a week. Truly incredible.

The prize will be Drake's 28th Billboard Music Award, and he's up for seven more awards this year, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Streaming Song for his "Life is Good" collaboration with Future.

This year's Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by Nick Jonas and will feature performances from The Weeknd, who has the most nominations this year. He picked up a whopping 16 nods.

Drake has had a busy week, having just released his line of candles in his Better World Fragrance House range. They come in five different scents, and the Carby Musk fragrance reportedly smells the most like him. They're available for US$48, except Carby Musk, which is going for US$80, through the Better World Fragrance House website.



Drake announced the line of candles was available to purchase in a very sweet way. He took to Instagram on May 10 to share a video comprised of photos of him with his mother, Sandra Graham, which featured her holding him, feeding him as a baby and them hugging and spending time together when he was a child.

Congrats to Drake!