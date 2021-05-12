Celine Dion confirms she's returning to Las Vegas to perform a new series of shows By Heather Cichowski

Celine Dion is going back to Las Vegas!

The Canadian singer announced the thrilling news on May 12. She will return for a brand new show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The gigs will kick off on Nov. 5 and run through Nov. 20. The special opening night performance will benefit COVID-19 relief. Tickets for the Las Vegas concerts go on sale May 24 at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST at AXS.com.

Celine shared a video on Instagram to announce the big news.

"We've been working on something very special," the "Courage" singer teased in the description. "Will you join me in Las Vegas for my brand new show at Resorts World Las Vegas? See you in November! - Celine xx…

The exciting news was shared in French, too.

In the corresponding video, the French Canadian singer looked chic in a black look embellished with rhinestones. She was seated in front of a dark backdrop.

"Hi there, it's Celine," the 53-year-old began. "Well, I hope you'll join me at my brand new show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas this coming November.

"We're working on something very, very special. I'm super excited about it.

"I'll be waiting for you. See you then? I hope so."

A second video was shared in French.

The mom of three ended her Las Vegas residency at Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2019, after performing there since 2011. She often talks about how she considers Vegas her home.

The thrilling news comes just a week after the singer announced European legs of her Courage World Tour were rescheduled to 2023 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I was really looking forward to seeing all of you in Europe this summer," the "My Heart Will Go on" singer said in her video message. "But, unfortunately because of the situation in our world things just keep getting pushed back.

"But please don’t despair, we feel really good about doing the shows in 2023 and I can’t wait to finally see you."

Seeing that Celine will have the chance to perform in Las Vegas this year and continue her World Tour at a later date when it is safe to do so will hopefully bring some assurance to fans.

We can't wait!