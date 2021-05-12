The best looks from the 2021 BRIT Awards

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>Awards season continued across the pond with the 2021 <a href=/tags/0/BRIT-Awards><strong>BRIT Awards</strong></a> happening at The O2 Arena in London. Celebrities, including <a href=/tags/0/taylor-swift><strong>Taylor Swift</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/dua-lipa><strong>Dua Lipa</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/harry-styles><strong>Harry Styles</strong></a> and more, stepped out to the special, socially distanced event. <p>The BRIT Awards are known for their bold and playful fashions and this year's attendees didn't disappoint with their memorable ensembles. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best outfits from the 2021 BRIT Awards.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images, JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/taylor-swift><strong>Taylor Swift</strong></a> charmed in shimmering <a href=/tags/0/miu-miu><strong>Miu Miu</strong></a> coordinates. <p>Photo: &copy; JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
BRIT winner <a href=/tags/0/dua-lipa><strong>Dua Lipa</strong></a> turned heads in a custom <a href=/tags/0/vivienne-westwood><strong>Vivienne Westwood</strong></a> corset dress paired with stockings, pearls and a bouffant updo. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<a href=/tags//harry-styles><strong>Harry Styles</strong></a> held onto his BRIT Award and Gucci bag. <P>His graphic brown suit from the brand complemented his bag. <p>Photo: &copy; JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
All eyes were on <a href=/tags/0/billy-porter><strong>Billy Porter</strong></a> thanks to his head-turning <strong>Threeasfour</strong> outfit, <a href=/tags/0/stephen-jones><strong>Stephen Jones</strong></a> hat, <a href=/tags/0/lorraine-schwartz><strong>Lorraine Schwartz</strong></a> jewels and <a href=/tags/0/rick-owens><strong>Rick Owens</strong></a> boots. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/maisie-williams><strong>Maisie Williams</strong></a> was unrecognizable at the 2021 BRIT Awards with her bleached blonde hair and eyebrows. <p>Photo: &copy; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/adam-lambert><strong>Adam Lambert</strong></a> showed his spots in a grey animal print suit paired with platform boots and a metallic rose corsage. <p>The statement suit was courtesy <a href=/tags/0/dolce-and-gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
"Driver's License" singer <strong>Olivia Rodrigo</strong> shone bright in neon <a href=/tags/0/dior><strong>Dior</strong></a> dress paired with black accessories. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/haim><strong>Haim</strong></a> were effortlessly cool in menswear-inspired ensembles from <a href=/tags/0/the-row><strong>The Row</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
At the 2021 BRIT Awards, <a href=/tags/0/boy-george><strong>Boy George</strong></a> brought plenty of joy with his colourful ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/celeste><strong>Celeste</strong></a> brought a delight of textures with her LBD and headpiece. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Presenter <strong>Maya Jama</strong> sparkled in an embellished black outfit from <strong>Area</strong> topped with a <a href=/tags/0/bulgari><strong>Bulgari</strong></a> choker. <p>Photo: &copy; JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/little-mix><strong>Little Mix</strong></a> were ethereal in flowing white looks. <p><a href=/tags/0/perrie-edwards><strong>Perrie Edwards</strong></a> (right) had just revealed she was expecting. Band member <strong>Leigh-Anne Pinnock</strong> (left) is also expecting her first child! <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<strong>Olly Alexander</strong> was a star in a patterned <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a> suit with feathered sleeves. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Host <strong>Jack Whitehall</strong> was clad in a maroon suit and bow tie. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<strong>Rina Sawayama</strong> brought the drama with her frilled purple <a href=/tags/0/balmain><strong>Balmain</strong></a> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<strong>Griff</strong> was so ethereal in her pastel gown, blue heels and statement embellished headpiece. <p>Photo: &copy; JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images
<strong>Lianne La Havas</strong> went bold in an animal print <a href=/tags/0/Schiaparelli><strong>Schiaparelli</strong></a> gown, chunky heels and long gloves. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
