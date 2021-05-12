Tina Turner, Carole King, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters among 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees By Zach Harper

Three of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be getting the honours for the second time!

The Cleveland-based museum will induct Tina Turner, Carole King, Jay-Z, the Foo Fighters, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren this year in an Oct. 30 ceremony that will be broadcast on HBO and be available to on SiriusXM's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310.

It's the second time Carole, Tina and Foo Fighters singer/guitarist Dave Grohl have received the honour. Carole, best known for her second album Tapestry, was inducted into the Hall with ex-husband and songwriting partner Gerry Goffin as a non-performer in 1990, while Tina and former husband Ike Turner were inducted a year later.

Dave, who was originally the drummer in Nirvana, was brought into the Hall with that band in 2014. Two of the band's best-known recordings – "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "All Apologies" – have also been included on the Hall's "The Songs That Shaped Rock And Roll" list.

Music executive Clarence Avant, known for managing or signing acts such as Bill Withers, Sarah Vaughan, Tom Wilson and many others, will get the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honours non-performers who have influenced rock music. LL Cool J, late R&B legend Billy Preston and late former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads will get the Award for Musical Excellence, which honours session musicians.

German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, late soul and jazz legend Gil Scott-Heron and Charley Patton – known as the "Father of the Delta Blues" – will receive the Early Influence Award for their incomparable impact on their musical genres.

Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, the New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick were all nominated for induction into the Hall in 2021, but will have to wait for another year.

Last year's ceremony saw Whitney Houston, the Doobie Brothers and the Notorious B.I.G. get the honours.