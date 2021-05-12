Former 'Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe is engaged to boyfriend Jason Tartick By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

Kaitlyn Bristowe is engaged!

Jason Tartick, the former Bachelorette's partner of about two years, popped the question to his lady love, and she said yes!

"Don’t pinch me," the 35-year-old from Leduc, Alta. wrote on Instagram as she shared the happy news on May 11.

She posted a series of photographs, including stunning engagement photos taken by Steph Sorenson Photography. The first picture is a loved-up portrait of the newly engaged couple. Kaitlyn is wearing a white dress and headband and her engagement ring is visible on her hand. Jason hugs and kisses his fianceé's head as he holds a champagne flute as he looks away from the camera.

The second snap is a close-up of Kaitlyn's engagement ring. Her surprised face can be seen in the background. The third is a similar shot of the 35-year-old's ring and colourful manicure. She eyes the ring with a shocked expression.

The fourth photograph is of the couple toasting their engagement. The fifth and sixth photos capture the proposal. Kaitlyn appears genuinely shocked in both photos and she and Jason look overcome with emotion in the final shot.

PHOTOS: They said yes! Celebrities and royals who got engaged in 2021

Jason shared his own series of snaps from the proposal and celebration.

Choosing your forever is the most important decision in the world, @kaitlynbristowe you made that decision so easy!" the 32-year-old said. "Love you to death and forever."

Jason proposed to his partner while working on the Off the Vine podcast in Nashville. She had originally been told a special guest would be showing up for an interview, but that didn't happen, of course.

"Jason's like, 'Kaitlyn, we're not doing a podcast,'" Kaitlyn told Entertainment Tonight. "And I'm like, 'You forgot to hit record, didn't you?!' He was like, 'No, this is something else,' and he got up and I saw him bring out a ring box from the drawer.

"I was trying to be present but I was so overwhelmed, and I was so embarrassed because I was wearing a T-shirt that said, 'Tequila for Breakfast.' I was like, 'This feels very on brand, but also very inappropriate!'"

The ring is a 5.09-carat, oval-shaped stunner that was made by Canada's Paris Jewellers, located very near to Kaitlyn's hometown, according to ET.

Kaitlyn shared a video to Instagram Stories in which she appears gobsmacked after seeing the ring. She grabbed her face and let out a high-pitched scream. One of their rescue dogs jumped up on the couple with all of the engagement excitement!

The newly engaged couple will be able to celebrate their big news with Kaitlyn's mom, whom they are reuniting with after 1.5 years of not seeing. Kaitlyn and Jason revealed on social media they are going to Mexico to see her. The trip was planned before Jason proposed.

It was a sweet decision that Jason popped the question on the podcast because that is where he and Kaitlyn met. The couple went public with their engagement in January 2019 after the Bachelorette alum split up with Shawn Booth.

Congratulations!