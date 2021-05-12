Why it's very unlikely Regé-Jean Page will make any cameos in season two of 'Bridgerton' By Zach Harper

Bridgerton fans were heartbroken earlier this year when it was revealed Regé-Jean Page would not be returning for season two. And many have been hoping he would still make a cameo or two in the next series of episodes despite leaving the hit show.

This week, Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Head of Global TV, and executive producer Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder) sat down with The Hollywood Reporter in a roundtable that also included Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Salke of Amazon and Dana Walden of Disney.

Bela said fans should not get their hopes up about seeing Regé as Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings again on Bridgerton.

"[The Bridgerton book series that inspired the show] really dictated what we did, and we want talent to have an amazing experience and tell the story they're telling authentically, not, 'Oh, can you just come over here and do this little thing?'" she explained. "Like, is that satisfying? Is that what actors want to do? He delivered on his story."

Shonda said since the show is following the books relatively closely, having Regé come back for cameos "doesn't make sense" since it would mean he's "in the background of somebody else's romance." Season two will focus on about Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the brother of Simon's love interest Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor).

Shonda also said she was surprised so many people were upset at Regé's departure.

"But obviously Regé is an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing and people responded," she added. "I was also surprised because the nature of this series is simply this year it's this couple, this year it's [that] couple."

We're still excited for season two, and we can't wait to see what Regé does next – he has an incredible career ahead of him. As for Bridgerton, it has been renewed for a third and fourth season, so we all have that to look forward to as well!