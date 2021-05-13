HBO Max drops 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser trailer and announces release date By Zach Harper

We've all been eagerly anticipating the release of the Friends reunion special, and we finally know when The One Where They Get Back Together is coming out!

HBO Max has just dropped a teaser trailer for the special, which will air May 27 on the specialty channel. It shows Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer linking arms, walking away from the camera as The Rembrandts' "I'll Be There for You" theme song plays.

The unscripted special was shot at Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif. on Stage 24, where the original series was filmed from 1994 to 2004. It will also feature special guests such as Justin Bieber, David Beckham, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. It's not a new episode of the beloved sitcom, but instead features the cast and the guests discussing their favourite memories of the series, along with how it forever altered pop culture.

"It was unbelievable," Courteney told Ellen DeGeneres recently about the cast getting back together to shoot the special. "It was so emotional... we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time in – all of us – in, like, I forgot how many years. Fifteen years? Seventeen years?"

Like nearly everything else over the last year, the reunion special was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally set to premiere in May 2020, but had to be bumped back.

"Unfortunately, it's very sad that we had to move it again," Jennifer said in an interview with Deadline last August, saying it wasn't safe to film it at the time.

"It's going to be super. I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life, guys."

Back in April, David told Graham Norton the filming was scheduled to start that month and he was looking forward to seeing his old castmates "for the first time in many years."

"We are all ourselves," he said, noting they wouldn't be doing the special as their characters, "although there is one section of it that I don't want to give away, but we all read something."

We can't wait to watch!