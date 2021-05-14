Gwyneth Paltrow shares endearing tribute to daughter Apple on her 17th birthday By Heather Cichowski

Apple Martin is 17! Even mom Gwyneth Paltrow admitted it is hard to believe it in the sweet tribute she posted to Instagram to mark her daughter's special day.

"Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl... YOU ARE MY LIFE!" Gwyneth began.

"You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much," the message continued.

"I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age. You are so inspiring and just so cool."

The mom of two ended her message, "I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can’t believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel."

Gwyneth included a rare photo of the teenager in the post. Apple looks so much like her mother in the snap with her long blonde hair. The birthday girl appears to be in a tropical destination and she looks off in the distance. She has on a trendy electric pink nail polish.



Apple was born on May 14, 2004. Gwyneth shares her eldest daughter and son Moses with ex Chris Martin. The children have largely kept out of the spotlight, but have made a few memorable appearances over the years.

Recently, the teenager helped her mom launch the latest goop beauty product. Apple shared some insight into her interests and skincare routine. She also couldn't resist poking fun at her mom and some of her health and beauty habits.

"So, first my mom drinks her goop Glow Morning Skin Superpowder. And she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter, so she will have that," teased Apple.

"I suppose the goop Glow is a part of her cleanse, which she's been on since the day I was born, apparently."

Happy Birthday, Apple!