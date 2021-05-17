2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: All the best moments and fashion from the show

<strong><a href=/tags/0/mtv>MTV</a></strong> honoured the best in film and television with is annual <strong><a href=/tags/0/mtv-movie-and-tv-awards>MTV Movie & TV Awards</a></strong> on May 16. The awards, which are entirely decided online by the public, were hosted by comedians <strong><a href=/tags/0/Leslie-jones>Leslie Jones</a></strong> and <strong>Nikki Glaser</strong> this year. <p>There was a red carpet at this year's event, unlike in 2020, and attendance was a mixture of in-person and virtual due to the ongoing <strong><a href=/tags/0/coronavirus>coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic. <p>The awards are known for having off-the-cuff moments on stage, and this year was no exception, with <strong><a href=/tags/0/kathryn-hahn>Kathryn Hahn</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/elizabeth-olsen>Elizabeth Olsen</a></strong> re-enacting their fight from <I>WandaVision</I> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/scarlett-johansson>Scarlett Johansson</a></strong> even being slimed! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best moments and fashion from the show!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/zara-shahidi>Zara Shahidi</a></strong> mixed glam and leisure on the red carpet with a yellow corset top, brown heels and a printed tracksuit from <Strong><a href=/tags/0/Adidas>Adidas</a></strong> Originals. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
<I>Zola</I> star <Strong>Riley Keough</strong> – who is <strong><a href=/tags/0/elvis-presley>Elvis Presley</a></strong>'s granddaughter – wore a bright and colourful sequinned look courtesy stylist <strong>Jamie Mizrahi</strong>, who picked <strong><a href=/tags/0/gucci>Gucci</a></strong> pants for the 31-year-old. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
<I><strong><a href=/tags/0/this-is-us>This Is Us</strong></I></a> star <strong><a href=/tags/0/mandy-moore>Mandy Moore</a></strong> made her first red carpet appearance since welcoming baby <strong>August</strong> in February, stepping out in a yellow <strong><a href=/tags/0/altuzarra>Altuzarra</a></strong> gown and <Strong><a href=/tags/0/jimmy-choo>Jimmy Choo</a></strong> stilettos. She was with co-star <strong>Justin Hartley</strong>, with whom she presented an award. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
<strong><a href=/tags/0/henry-golding>Henry Golding</a></strong> stepped out in a sporty ensemble with a shiny bomber jacket, slacks and sneakers. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Host <strong><a href=/tags/0/leslie-jones>Leslie Jones</a></strong> chose a ruffled core dress as she walked the red carpet before the big event. She paired it with matching heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
<strong><a href=/tags/0/kathryn-hahn>Kathryn Hahn</a></strong> chose a strapless black jumpsuit for her red carpet appearance. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
<I>Lovecraft Country</I>'s <strong><a href=/tags/0/jurnee-smollett>Jurnee Smollett</strong></a> wore an <strong>Alexandre Vauthier</strong> jumper that sported cool cutouts on the side. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
<strong><a href=/tags/0/elizabeth-olsen>Elizabeth Olsen</a></strong> chose a <strong><a href=/tags/0/miu-miu>Miu Miu</a></strong> black dress with crystal embroidery. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
<i>Euphoria</i> star <strong>Jacob Elordi</strong>'s red carpet look was a mix of laid-back with his loafers and open shirt and dressy with blazer and slacks. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
<strong>Victoria Pedretti</I>, who took home the Most Frightened Performance award for her work in <I>The Hautning of Bly Manor</I>, looked amazing in <strong><a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton>Louis Vuitton</a></strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Leslie had several amazing fashion moments on stage, including this gorgeous teal suit she was wearing while announcing <i>WandaVision</i> had won the Best Show award. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
A very funny moment saw Leslie dressed in a black-and-white suit while playing Jenga. How many of us have played Jenga during the pandemic? We'd imagine it's quite a lot. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Leslie also won an award herself! She looked spectacular in this gold dress while accepting the prize for Best Comedic Performance for <I>Coming 2 America</I>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
<strong><a href=/tags/0/snoop-dogg>Snoop Dogg</a></strong> was on hand during the show to handle DJ duties. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
The show featured several hilarious moments, including <strong><a href=/tags/0/scarlett-johansson>Scarlett Johansson</a></strong> being unexpectedly slimed by husband <strong><a href=/tags/0/colin-jost>Colin Jost</a></strong> while accepting her Generation Award speech. She was understandably angry and shocked by his prank, but took it in good stride, laughing as she continued her remarks. <p>Photos: &copy; Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Not only did <i>WandaVision</i> win the Best Show award, but Kathryn and Elizabeth also won Best Fight! <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
<strong>Chase Stokes</strong> and <strong>Madelyn Cline</strong> were thrilled to win the Best Kiss award for <I>Outer Banks</I>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Justin made his red carpet debut with <i>Blood & Treasure</i> star <strong>Sofia Pernas</strong>, and the two clearly had a good time, since they were pictured backstage hamming it up. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
