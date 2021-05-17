Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello launch new mindfulness and relaxation series By Zach Harper

Have you been anxious during the coronavirus pandemic? Who hasn't, right? Taking care of our mental health has become even more important since March 2020, and chances are you may have turned to mindfulness, meditation or other stress reduction techniques to help get you through.

The stars are no strangers to that, either, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are just some of the many celebs out there who swear by the benefits of meditation. So it makes sense that they're set to launch a new mindfulness and relaxation series, Breathe Into It, which is exclusively available through Calm.

"Everyone's journey with mental health is different, but no matter your struggle, know that you are not alone," Camilla said in a press release. "Meditation and mindfulness have been so helpful as I navigate live and prioritize healing.

"By sharing my own journey, my hope is that we can continue to destigmatize conversations about mental health and asking for support. Expanding access to these types of resources is so important, especially for communities who often aren't given the time or space to focus on their mental wellness."

"Calm is an integral part of my mindfulness routine," Shawn said in his own statement. "Meditation has really changed my life and has made me both a better performer and has helped me immensely off the stage as well.

"My goal is for anyone to feel empowered to embrace these tools, create their own mental wellness routines and look out for others."

The series features 13 guided sessions from Camila and 11 from Shawn. His first five episodes are avaiable ir. Shawn and Camila are also giving out free subscriptions to the Calm app through the Shawn Mendes Foundation and to those working with the Movement Voter Fund.

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are also set to drop their mental health documentary series on May 21 through Apple TV+. It features appearances from celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan, Robin Williams's son Zak and many more.