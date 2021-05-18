Naomi Campbell, 50, secretly welcomes a baby girl and shares first photo By Heather Cichowski

Naomi Campbell is a mom!

The supermodel made the surprise announcement on May 18 with an adorable Instagram post.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," the 50-year-old penned. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Naomi included a photo of her hand holding her little girl's feet. The baby's face and upper body are cropped out of the shot, but we can see she is wearing a sweet cream dress with flowers decorating the hem. The adorable snap was taken by Naomi's mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell.

Valerie shared the same image on her own Instagram and reflected on Naomi becoming a mother and her becoming a grandmother.

"Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter. I'm beyond thrilled as I've waited a longtime to be grandmother," Valerie wrote, adding a heart eye and red heart emoji at the end.

"We love you Mum," the legendary model replied in the comments.

As of this writing, no further details about Naomi's daughter have been shared.

The announcement of Naomi becoming a mother might surprise many fans, but the cover star has frequently spoken about her love of children and the possibility of her becoming a mother.

In 2020, she told Paris Match, "No. By the way, who said I would not be a mother someday?” when asked if she was sad about missing the opportunity to be a mother.

Naomi's celebrity friends were thrilled with the news about her daughter and have offered their congratulations in the comments, including Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana and Jodie Turner-Smith.

"Many many many congratulations to you and to your family— the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!!" said Jodie. "What an incredible blessing!"

Prior to the baby news, Naomi has been busy working on her No Filter With Naomi YouTube channel series. In April 2021, she walked in the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week.

