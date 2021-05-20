Salma Hayek says she had a near-fatal case of COVID-19 last year By Heather Cichowski

Salma Hayek has opened up about contracting COVID-19 last year and the lasting impact the novel coronavirus has had on her.

The actress spoke candidly to Variety about testing positive for COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic. She said she was on oxygen at one point while ill and spent much of 2020 recovering.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” the 54-year-old revealed during the Zoom interview.

Salma chose not to go to the hospital and spent seven weeks isolated in a room of her London house she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina. The starlet explained her decision to remain at home, "I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home.'"

Thankfully, she recovered but the lasting effects of the virus remain. The Mexican actress explained that she doesn't have the energy level she once did.

She did not say if her daughter or husband contracted COVID-19. This was the first time the Mexican actress spoke publicly about her experience with the novel coronavirus.

Salma has since returned to work on Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. She plays a clairvoyant opposite Lady Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci. Salma and Lady Gaga's characters are accused of killing Maurizio, who is the heir to the Gucci fashion empire. Salma described it as the right role to help her transition back to work because she "would still get so tired" even on Zoom calls.

Fans will also see Salma opposite Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in the action-comedy Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which is due to be released in August.

As of this writing, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine reports there have been more than 165 million cases of COVID-19 confirmed in 191 countries and regions. There are over 366 million people worldwide who have been fully vaccinated with nearly 1.6 billion vaccines administered.