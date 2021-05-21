Kim Kardashian reveals son Saint West, 5, tested positive for COVID-19 By Heather Cichowski

Kim Kardashian revealed in a new teaser trailer for Keeping Up the Kardashians that her son, Saint, 5, tested positive for COVID-19.

“Sainty just tested positive for COVID,” Kim says on the phone during the preview.

There seemed to be a possibility her other children might have the novel coronavirus, too.

"And North is saying she's feeling sick," Kim added. "I'm trying not to freak anyone out, but I'm just really worried."

Kim shares four children with Kanye West: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint and Psalm, 2.

She revealed last year the rapper contracted COVID-19 during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn't feeling good," Kim recounted in an interview with Grazia. "It was a challenge because it was so unknown."

Similarly, Kim's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, also tested positive for the virus. Khloe opened up about her experiences with COVID on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, saying her symptoms lasted a couple of days and she dealt with vomiting, coughing as well as hot and cold flashes.

This is the first time Kim or the Kardashians have spoken out about Saint testing positive. It's not known when the new episode featuring the COVID-19 diagnosis was filmed, but the beauty mogul did not comment on it at the time. Episodes are typically shot a few months before they air.

On May 20, Kim shared a series of photos of all four of her kids to celebrate her youngest, Psalm, turning two. The kids enjoyed a backyard party and Saint is seen in a sandpit having a fun time.

We hope that the Kardashians are all doing alright.