Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy are returning for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ By Heather Cichowski

The Sanderson sisters are officially coming back! Bette Midler confirmed that she, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning for a Hocus Pocus sequel!

"Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK! #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus," Bette announced on Twitter on May 20.

Sarah also shared the exciting news on her Instagram.

"Yep. I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @disneyplus Sisters??? X, SJ," she penned.

The final Sanderson sister, Kathy, shared the news on social media, too.

"The people have spoken: I smell children...again. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus," she wrote.

The spooktacular news has been a long time coming. Reports Disney was planning a sequel to the hit 1993 film surfaced in 2019. At the time, Collider reported that producer Jen D'Angelo was hoping to bring back Sarah Jessica, Bette and Kathy in their original witch roles, but the stars hadn't formally confirmed their involvement in the follow-up.

Anne Fletcher will direct Hocus Pocus 2, according to Variety. She will take over from the original director, Adam Shankman, who will now be unable to participate due to scheduling conflicts.

The sequel will reportedly focus on three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern day Salem. After the mishap, they must figure out how to manage the witches in our modern world. Children better watch out!

The Hocus Pocus sequel isn't the only reboot fans have to look forward to from Sarah. Sex and the City is coming back to TV via HBO Max! The new development in the series will feature SJP as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be involved in this latest instalment.

The HBO Max shows will have 10 episodes and see the ladies dealing with life in their 50s. Sarah Jessica shared a teaser to reveal the new episodes.