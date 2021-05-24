2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet: All the stunning looks you need to see

The 2021 <strong><a href=/tags/0/billboard-music-awards>Billboard Music Awards</a></strong> honoured some of the biggest hitmakers of the last year when they were handed out on May 23, and to our delight, the red carpet was full of gorgeous, colourful looks! <p>The show, hosted by <strong><A href=/tags/0/nick-jonas>Nick Jonas</a></strong>, featured appearances and performances from the likes of <strong><a href=/tags/0/alicia-keys>Alicia Keys</a></strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/pink>Pink</a></strong> and many others, with <strong><a href=/tags/0/drake>Drake</a></strong> receiving the Artist of the Decade Award, while <Strong><a href=/tags/0/the-weeknd>The Weeknd</a></strong> cleaned up with 10 trophies! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see some of the most stunning red carpet looks!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
<Strong><a href=/tags/0/alicia-keys>Alicia Keys</a></strong> looked incredible in this unique <Strong><a href=/tags/0/valentino>Valentino</a></strong> outfit. <p>Photo: &copy; Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/pink>Pink</a></strong>, who received the Icon Award at the show, chose a very appropriate gown for the event. She was joined by her kids, <Strong>Jameson</strong> and <Strong>Willow</strong>. Willow even took the stage with her to perform! <p>Photo: &copy; Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/her>H.E.R.</a></strong> dazzled in a red sequin jumpsuit by <strong><a href=/tags/0/christian-dior>Christian Dior</a></strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/priyanka-chopra>Priyanka Chopra</a></strong> chose a bejewelled <strong><a href=/tags/0/dolce-and-gabbana>Dolce & Gabbana</a></strong> gown. <strong><a href=/tags/0/nick-jonas>Nick Jonas</a></strong>, who hosted the show, chose a very unique green <strong><a href=/tags/0/fendi>Fendi</a></strong> outfit. <p>Photo: &copy; Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Country singer <Strong>Gabby Barrett</strong> looked amazing in a gold <strong>Nicolas Jeban</strong> gown with a massive train. <p>Photo: &copy; Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/gabrielle-union>Gabrielle Union</a></strong> looked incredibly stunning in a white sequinned <strong><a href=/tags/0/prada>Prada</a></strong> dress which she paired with <strong><a href=/tags/0/bvlgari>BVLGARI</a></strong> earrings and a bracelet and rings. <p>Photo: &copy; Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Bright colours are so in right now, and <strong><A href=/tags/0/leslie-odom-jr>Leslie Odom Jr.</a></strong> made the most of them with this lovely coat. <p>Photo: &copy; Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/tina-lawson>Tina Lawson</a></strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/beyonce>Beyoncé</a></strong>'s mother, put the "power" in "power suit" with this awesome studded look. Photo: &copy; Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved