2021 Billboard Music Awards: Drake and Pink bring their kids with them as The Weeknd has a huge night
By Zach Harper
Drake and Pink absolutely delighted fans as they brought their children with them to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which The Weeknd completely dominated, walking away with 10 trophies!
If you were watching the show, there's a good chance you let out an "Aww!" as Toronto-born rapper Drake accepted the Artist of the Decade Award. He was accompanied by three-year-old son Adonis, who seemed a little shy of the crowd and clung to his dad for support as fans cheered Drizzy on. Adonis, who already has a huge passion for basketball like his dad, got a bit teary at one point, which is totally understandable since that was a lot of people and tons of noise!
Pink had her children, Willow and Jameson, with her on the red carpet earlier in the evening, and Willow performed with her before she accepted the Icon Award from Jon Bon Jovi. It was a lovely, breathtaking number from the duo, who ran through "Cover Me in Sunshine" by using ropes and aerial silks before ending with a huge hug.
To say The Weeknd had a massive night would be an understatement. While the man born Abel Tesfaye didn't win all the awards for which he was nominated, he was still able to pose backstage with a veritable pile of them, which he can add to his growing collection of prizes throughout his career. He's up for six JUNOs next month!
Here are the winners from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:
Top Artist: The Weeknd
Top New Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd
Top Social Artist: BTS
Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett
Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line
Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Grup: Eslabón Armado
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top R&B Album: The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall
Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga – Chromatica
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
Top Streaming Song: DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – "ROCKSTAR"
Top Selling Song: BTS – "Dynamite"
Top R&B Song: The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett – "I Hope"
Top Rock Song: AJR – "Bang!"
Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – "Dákiti"
Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN – "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
Top Gospel Song: Kanye West featuring Travis Scott – "Wash Us in the Blood"