2021 Billboard Music Awards: Drake and Pink bring their kids with them as The Weeknd has a huge night By Zach Harper

Drake and Pink absolutely delighted fans as they brought their children with them to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which The Weeknd completely dominated, walking away with 10 trophies!

If you were watching the show, there's a good chance you let out an "Aww!" as Toronto-born rapper Drake accepted the Artist of the Decade Award. He was accompanied by three-year-old son Adonis, who seemed a little shy of the crowd and clung to his dad for support as fans cheered Drizzy on. Adonis, who already has a huge passion for basketball like his dad, got a bit teary at one point, which is totally understandable since that was a lot of people and tons of noise!

Pink had her children, Willow and Jameson, with her on the red carpet earlier in the evening, and Willow performed with her before she accepted the Icon Award from Jon Bon Jovi. It was a lovely, breathtaking number from the duo, who ran through "Cover Me in Sunshine" by using ropes and aerial silks before ending with a huge hug.

To say The Weeknd had a massive night would be an understatement. While the man born Abel Tesfaye didn't win all the awards for which he was nominated, he was still able to pose backstage with a veritable pile of them, which he can add to his growing collection of prizes throughout his career. He's up for six JUNOs next month!

Here are the winners from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:

Top Artist: The Weeknd

Top New Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist: BTS

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Grup: Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top R&B Album: The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga – Chromatica

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Top Streaming Song: DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – "ROCKSTAR"

Top Selling Song: BTS – "Dynamite"

Top R&B Song: The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett – "I Hope"

Top Rock Song: AJR – "Bang!"

Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – "Dákiti"

Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN – "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West featuring Travis Scott – "Wash Us in the Blood"