'Forever etched in our consciousness': Stars remember George Floyd on the anniversary of his death By Zach Harper

May 25 marks one year since George Floyd died. Celebrities took the time to memorialize him and reflect on everything that's happened since his life ended – and the work that still needs to be done.

Video of George's killing in Minneapolis sparked protests against police brutality, racial injustice and anti-Black racism throughout the world. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was later found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with George's death.

"A year ago today we didn't know his name, but now it's forever etched in our consciousness: #GeorgeFloyd," Oprah Winfrey tweeted.

She shared a graphic created by artist Ndubisi Okoye featuring George, with the words "Your life still matters" written on his shirt.

"It's been a year since those horrifying 8 minutes and 46 seconds stole George Floyd's life," Michelle Obama wrote. "Today, I am thinking of this clip of his daughter Gianna, and all the young people out there who have seen so much, but refuse to give up hope."

She shared a video of Gianna saying her father had changed the world last year.

"All of us have a role to play to hold our leaders accountable and speak out about injustice," she continued.

"Let's make sure that 'Daddy changed the world' isn't a fleeting moment online, but a lasting change across the country," the former U.S. First Lady continued. I'm sending all my love to Gianna and to the rest of the Floyd family today. Her dad did change the world, and now it's up to the rest of us to continue changing it for the better."

"Today, more people in more places are seeing the world more clearly than they did a year ago," former U.S. President Barack Obama tweeted. "It's a tribute to all those who decided that this time would be different - and that they, in their own ways, would help make it different.

"When injustice runs deep, progress takes time," he continued. "But if we can turn words into action and action into meaningful reform, we will, in the words of James Baldwin, 'cease fleeing from reality and begin to change it.'"

George's family met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on May 25, along with numerous other government representatives in Washington, D.C., according to The New York Times.

The Minnesota Vikings NFL team tweeted photos of memorials set up for George outside Cup Foods.

"The 1 year anniversary of #GeorgeFloyd's murder is a reminder that for some, the issue became clear 1 year ago," actress Kerry Washington tweeted. "For many of us, Black Lives have never NOT mattered. If U R new to this, stay in the fight. Happy 1 year awakening. If U R not new to this, sending love. Today & always."

Ellen DeGeneres addressed George's murder on her show, adding that Shutterfly was donating US$25,000 to the George Floyd Memorial Foundation.

"It's important that we never stop learning and we never stop fighting for what's right," she said. "We can't bring back George Floyd, and the pain of that tragedy won't ever go away, but we must continue to push for justice and equality however we can."

"Thinking about George Floyd's family and those whose lives have forever been altered by systemic racism and bias," Reese Witherspoon, Kerry's Little Fires Everywhere co-star tweeted. "Progress was made this past year but so much more needs to be done to bring justice to these families."