Ariana Grande shares beautiful first photos from wedding to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande surprised fans when she announced she'd married fiancé Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony earlier this month. On May 26, the singer shared a series of sweet photos from the wedding to Instagram.

This marked the first time the hitmaker had revealed images from the wedding. Her rep previously confirmed Ariana and Dalton had wed in a statement, but no images were released at the time. The first set of images were simply captioned with her wedding date, "5.15.21."

The loved-up photographs captured Ariana and her now-husband kissing in front of a fireplace in a gorgeous white room filled with candles and flowers hanging from the ceiling.

The sentimental shots also revealed Ariana's bridal look. The 27-year-old wore her signature ponytail and statement flicked eyeliner for her nuptials. Her updo was topped with a delicate white veil featuring a bow. She opted for a traditional white gown in a silky fitted style with strapless sweetheart neckline. The dress was a custom Vera Wang creation. The designer confirmed the news on her Instagram and wished the newlyweds much happiness. "@ArianaGrande, to a truly magical muse, what an incredible journey this has been for all of us at Vera Wang," Vera said. "A joy and a honor! Wishing you and Dalton a lifetime of happiness."

The second set of wedding photos captured the details of the "7 Rings" singer's look, including her getting her makeup done and the sweet draped open back detail on her wedding dress.

The final heartwarming image was a black-and-white snap of the husband and wife kissing. Ariana captioned it with her wedding date again.

Ariana had been quiet on Instagram since news of her wedding broke. This month, she had only posted a Mother's Day tribute and a statement in recognition of four years after the Manchester attack.

On Dec. 20, 2020, Ariana revealed she was engaged to Dalton by sharing several snaps of the pair cuddling. One image was a close-up of the massive diamond ring!

"Forever n then some," Ariana penned at the time.

Ariana and Dalton went public with their relationship in June 2020. It was believed the couple started quaranting together during the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 and may even have started dating in January. Not much is known about Dalton.

The "7 Rings" singer was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, after he proposed in June 2018. They broke up a few months later.

Congrats again to Ariana and Dalton!