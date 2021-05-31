Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran hilariously recreate Monica and Ross's dance from 'Friends' By Zach Harper

Which Friends episode was your favourite? There's so many good ones to choose, from "The One Where Everybody Finds Out," where the others learn Monica and Chandler are a couple, to "The One With All the Resolutions," where Ross gets stuck in those leather pants, to "The One With the Routine," where Monica and Ross show off their middle school dance routine as they try to get on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve to ring in the Millennium.

Courteney Cox still remembers all the moves from the latter episode, and to prove it, she and Ed Sheeran hilariously re-enacted it to the delight of their Instagram followers this weekend. Courteney couldn't be with David Schwimmer, who played Ross on the show, so she improvised with her good friend Ed, who introduced her to boyfriend Johnny McDaid in 2013.

The clip sees them outside in the evening, and it's safe to say Ed nailed all the moves, from the fake face-slap from Courteney, right down to that pose at the end. Watch the original below for yourself to see how they compare:

Courteney and her former Friends co-stars are riding high after the long-awaited Friends: The Reunion special dropped on May 27 on HBO Max. She and David met up with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry in a trip to Studio 24 on the Warner Bros. lot to visit the old Friends set and sit down for an interview with James Corden.

RELATED: Celebrity guest appearances on the Friends reunion special: Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and

The special featured guest appearances from the likes of Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, Justin Bieber and many of the show's guest stars, including Tom Selleck, Christina Pickles and Elliott Gould. The six cast members discussed their fondest memories of the show, and Jennifer and David let it slip that they both had huge crushes on each other during the first season!

Lisa also shared a sweet snap with David on her Instagram this weekend, posing with him in what looked like the kitchen to her home.

"Tonight... That's how long we waited to get together," she wrote. They likely had last seen each other when the special was filmed in April.

"Love you two so much!" Jennifer commented.

"Awww I love you guys!!!" Courteney added.